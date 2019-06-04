LEXINGTON, S.C. - Services for Mariah Elizabeth Gaughan, 50, of Lexington, S.C., and Gorham, Maine, will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Ms. Gaughan passed away May 31, 2019. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the daughter of Eugene M. Gaughan and Kathleen A. (Kirby) Gaughan. Mariah was a loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt who was an accomplished potter and master gardener, who loved hiking, open-water scuba diving and summers in Oak Grove, Angola, N.Y. Mariah enjoyed her career as a career counselor with the University of Southern Maine, The University of South Carolina and Newberry College. She and her husband, Jack, enjoyed world travels through Ireland, France, Turkey, the Caribbean, West Africa, Central America and Japan.
Mariah is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Dr. John "Jack" Jensen; parents, Eugene and Kathleen Gaughan of Angola, N.Y.; brothers, Michael K. Gaughan of Quincy, Mass., Luke C. Gaughan and wife, Jennifer, of Henderson, Nev.; two nieces, Zoe and Ella Gaughan.
In lieu of flowers,
memorials may
be made to the
National Wildlife
Federation
11100 Wildlife Center Drive
Reston, VA 20190, or
the American Red Cross
2751 Bull Street,
Columbia, SC 29201
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019