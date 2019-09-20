PORTLAND -- Maria "Mary" C. (DiFiore) Tizzano died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Sept. 15, 2019. Mary was born to Alfredo Sr. and Annie (DiMatteo) DiFiore on March 25, 1930 in Portland. She grew up with her eight siblings in Little Italy on Munjoy Hill.
After her schooling, she worked at the E.T. Burrowes Corporation, at a luncheonette, and at Amatos. She married Costantino (Dino) Tizzano on July 5, 1954. They moved to East Deering in 1955. They raised three children together. She taught many friends and family members how to drive.
Mary loved to cook, especially pizza and fried dough. She made the best pizzelles at Christmas time. She and her daughter Carol loved playing bingo, shopping at Northgate Shaws and eating at the old Steve and Renee's Diner. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox and loved watching all of their games. She liked to joke that Mike Lowell was her boyfriend. She loved to play cards. She would often doze off in her chair while watching classic television shows. She enjoyed traveling to Lettomanoppello, Italy, Quebec City, Canada and Atlantic City. Mary cherished her time with family when they rented a camp on Sebago Lake in the summers.
She was predeceased by Dino, her husband of 27 years, in 1981. She was also predeceased by her parents and her siblings Antonette, Josephine, Dominic, Leo, Joseph "Pip", Thomas, Samuel, and Alfred Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Mildred (Tizzano) Martin and her husband Lawrence, son Louis, daughter Carol; granddaughter Jennifer (Martin) Dubail and her husband Jason, grandson Anthony Martin and his wife Holly; and great-grandchildren Gwyneth, Lucia, Landon and Liam. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth and Compassus Hospice Care for the compassionate care they provided her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.
