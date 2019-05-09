PORTLAND - Maria Anna (DiGrazia) Eastman, 95, died on May 7, 2019 in Scarborough.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1924 in Lawrence, Mass., to Alfio and Gaetana DiGrazia. She was the wife of Calvert Eastman, who predeceased her. She came to Maine in 1942 and resided in Portland.
Maria was a professional cook, and was a skilled craftsperson, specializing in plush figures and small works of art.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private at Evergreen Cemetery.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019