FREEPORT - Marguerite Strout, 99, passed away peacefully at Hawthorne House in Freeport, Maine, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Madeline Wilson and the wife of the late Arnold R. Strout.
Marguerite "Peggy" was born in Sanford, Maine, and lived most of her adult life in Yarmouth and raised her family there. Peggy and Arnold moved to Surfside, S.C., upon retirement where Peggy remained after her husband's death in 2002, until 2014 when she returned to Yarmouth.
Peggy was predeceased by granddaughter, Rebecca Miller in 2009.
Peggy held numerous clerical positions during her career and retired as secretary from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active member of the Yarmouth Baptist Church as well as Past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star-Clover Chapter and Past Chairperson Christian Women's Club.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Ellen Hopkins and her husband, Herb of North Fort Myers, Fla., and granddaughters, Amanda Stanchfield and husband, Alex, and two great-grandchildren of Phoenix, Ariz., and Elizabeth Hopkins of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her daughter, Janet Hair of Franklin, N.C.; son, Roger Strout and his wife, Joanna, of Loxahatchee, Fla.; her grandson, David Strout of Asheville, N.C., and his mother, Denise Rodriguez of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Noreen Harlow of Sanford, Maine.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery, Route 88, Yarmouth, Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019