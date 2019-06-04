Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite (Bither) Munroe. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Marguerite (Bither) Munroe, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born on June 23, 1930, in Houlton, Maine, the daughter of the late Amos and Laura (Adams) Bither of Houlton.



Marguerite grew up in Houlton and graduated from Houlton High in 1948. She was employed by the former First National Bank of Houlton for 10 years, later working for the former Maine Savings Bank of Portland until they closed. She married her second husband, Paul F. Munroe on Aug. 8, 1964, moving to Portland after they married. Paul died on Aug. 9, 2015.



Marguerite was a member of the former Central Square Baptist Church of Portland and attended the First Baptist Church of Portland. She belonged to the Eastern Star Deering Chapter #59 OES of Portland. After retiring, she did volunteer work for Brighton Medical Center and Maine Medical Center.



Marguerite is survived by her son, Brian J. Gardiner and wife, Lori, of Houlton; her two daughters, Christina Gardiner Mitchell of Gardiner and Pamela Munroe and husband, Pierre Gagne, of Greenville, S.C.; her three stepsons, whom she raised and considered her own sons, Michael Munroe of St. Petersburg, Fla., Terry Munroe and wife, Cathy, of Westbrook, and Wayne Munroe and wife, Lynn, of Arundel; her five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Bither of Houlton; her granddaughter, Brianna Gardiner; her grandsons, Alan Seaver and Ethan Munroe; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Gosselin Munroe.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Marguerite's online guestbook at



At Marguerite's request, services will remain private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made in Marguerite's memory to



Strong Tower Haiti



PO Box 485



Houlton, ME 04730







SCARBOROUGH - Marguerite (Bither) Munroe, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born on June 23, 1930, in Houlton, Maine, the daughter of the late Amos and Laura (Adams) Bither of Houlton.Marguerite grew up in Houlton and graduated from Houlton High in 1948. She was employed by the former First National Bank of Houlton for 10 years, later working for the former Maine Savings Bank of Portland until they closed. She married her second husband, Paul F. Munroe on Aug. 8, 1964, moving to Portland after they married. Paul died on Aug. 9, 2015.Marguerite was a member of the former Central Square Baptist Church of Portland and attended the First Baptist Church of Portland. She belonged to the Eastern Star Deering Chapter #59 OES of Portland. After retiring, she did volunteer work for Brighton Medical Center and Maine Medical Center.Marguerite is survived by her son, Brian J. Gardiner and wife, Lori, of Houlton; her two daughters, Christina Gardiner Mitchell of Gardiner and Pamela Munroe and husband, Pierre Gagne, of Greenville, S.C.; her three stepsons, whom she raised and considered her own sons, Michael Munroe of St. Petersburg, Fla., Terry Munroe and wife, Cathy, of Westbrook, and Wayne Munroe and wife, Lynn, of Arundel; her five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Bither of Houlton; her granddaughter, Brianna Gardiner; her grandsons, Alan Seaver and Ethan Munroe; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Gosselin Munroe.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Marguerite's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com At Marguerite's request, services will remain private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Marguerite's memory toStrong Tower HaitiPO Box 485Houlton, ME 04730 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close