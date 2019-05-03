Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margot Butterfield Siekman. View Sign Obituary





Born in 1941 in Middletown, Conn. to Victor and Kay Butterfield, Margot grew up on the campus of Wesleyan University, where her father served as President from 1943 to 1967.



After graduating from Radcliffe College in 1962, Margot served in the Peace Corps in Nigeria from 1963 to 1966.



Margot wed Robert "Bob" Siekman in 1968. After living in Pittsburgh, where Bob was on the chemistry department faculty at Carnegie Mellon University, the couple moved in 1973 to Hebron, Maine, where she taught math, and he taught chemistry, at Hebron Academy. They eventually settled in Buckfield, where Margot took great joy in caring for flower gardens and harvesting highbush blueberries.



She served for a time as treasurer of the Maine Congress of Lake Associations (COLA) and as a member of the Buckfield town planning board, where she helped to update the Comprehensive Town Plan.



Margot is survived by son Robert 'Matt' Siekman and grandson Benjamin Siekman, son Daniel Siekman, stepdaughter Elizabeth Graves; brother Daniel Butterfield, sister- and brother-in-law Ann Siekman and Roger Crockett, and sister- and brother-in-law Jane and Phillip Spencer.



The family will hold a wake at the family home in Buckfield on Saturday, May 18. All are warmly invited, though encouraged to indicate their attendance in a timely manner by phoning/messaging a family member or emailing







BUCKFIELD - Margot Butterfield Siekman passed away peacefully at her home on April 16, 2019. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 3, 2019

