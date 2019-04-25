AUBURN - Margie Ellen Ward, 76, of Lovell, died on April 13, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.Margie was born on April 22, 1942, in Stillwell Okla., daughter of Floyd and Mae Smith and was raised in Buckeye, Ariz.She was a stay at home Mom for many years raising her two sons. After they reached high school age, she went to work for the United States Postal Service and was the Postmaster of the Lovell Post Office for over 20 years.Margie was very active and belonged to the Navy wives' club during her and her husband's 20 year Navy career. While serving as the Lovell Postmaster and after retirement she was the affiliated with and Vice President of the Lovell Historical Society, member of North Fryeburg Community Chapel, Lovell United Church of Christ -The Gathering Place, VFW Auxiliary, United Postmaster's and Managers of America.Her hobbies included bowling, fishing, hiking, prayer quilt making, gardening, strawberry jam making, cooking, and mostly being a loving wife, mom and grandmother.Survived and loved by husband of 56 years, Phil Ward; son GP, daughter-in-law Debbie; grandson Philip, granddaughter Nicole; Wayne and Debbie Ward and family, Norma Allen and family, Vivian Andrews and family, Beverly and George Brown and family, Arthur Ward and family, Dennis Ward and family, Emma Smith and family, Carla and Lindsey Paty and Gabbard family, Debbie Tait and family, Beverly and Jack Bassett and family, North Fryeburg Community Chapel Family and numerous others not to be forgotten.He was deceased by his son, Bryan.
Service was commenced on Wednesday April 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at the North Fryeburg Community Chapel and was attended by over 100 people as she was loved by many.Please visit www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Margie's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers ormemorial, donationsplease donate to:Jen's FriendsCancer FoundationP.0. Box 1842L;Funeral Advantage logoConway, NH 03818
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019