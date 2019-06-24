SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Margaret "Peggy" Wohltjen, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, at The Highlands Cadigan Lodge in Topsham, Maine.
The second daughter of Henry and Lydia Eckhoff, Peggy was raised in Woodhaven, New York, and summered in South Hampton on Long Island, New York. She graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School in 1945. Following school, she worked in New York City at the National Girl Scout Headquarters and then at Brown Brothers Harriman, a Wall Street private bank. Peggy married Howard W. Wohltjen on Nov. 10, 1956. She lived in East Williston, Long Island, before moving to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, in 1970.
Peggy was an accomplished floral designer and won many awards at flower shows. She also managed the Flower Box at Maine Medical Center, was president of the visiting board of the Children's Hospital, was a volunteer in the Oncology Department, and served on the Maine Medical Center's Board of Trustees. She was a past member of the Purpoodock Golf Club, a member of the Cape Elizabeth Garden Club and volunteered at the Portland Head Light Gift Shop. Peggy enjoyed her family, gardening and golf.
Peggy is survived by her two sons, Eric and his spouse, Joy, of Harpswell, and Paul and his spouse, Amy, of Scarborough; two grandchildren, William of Rotterdam, N.Y., and Robert and his spouse, Bobbie; two great-grandchildren, Steven and Macie of Holly Springs, N.C.; and a sister, Doris Kellar of Kennebunkport, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A graveside funeral service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth on June 29, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers,
and in remembrance of Peggy Wohltjen those
that wish may
make contributions to:
The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital
Maine Medical Center
22 Bramhall Street
Portland, ME 04102
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 24, 2019