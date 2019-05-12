Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. Bougie Perkins. View Sign Obituary

SANFORD – Margaret L. Bougie Perkins, 83, a lifelong resident of Sanford, died after a long illness, with her family by her side, on Jan. 17, 2019.



Born on May 20, 1935, Margaret was adopted and lovingly raised by Alice and Frank Bougie in Springvale. She graduated from Sanford High School in 1953 and Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1956. Margaret was fondly known as "Margie", "Marg", and "Perk."



Margaret began her nursing career at Eastern Maine Medical, while her husband attended UMO. When they moved back to Sanford, Margaret took a position at Goodall Hospital where she made lifelong friends and stayed for the next 20 years. She ended her career as a nursing supervisor at Maine Stay Nursing Home, Greenwood Center, and The Lodges. Margaret was always grateful for her nursing career and especially loved training the young CNAs, LPNs, and RNs who worked with her.



Margaret is survived by son Tony and his wife Dede of Gorham, son Greg of San Francisco, Calif.; granddaughters Kate, Carly, and Haley of Boston, Mass.; nieces Jane Alexander, Courtney Clark, Nancy Smith, and Judy St. Martin.



A luncheon to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 18, at the Town Club, 4 Washington St., 4th Floor, in Sanford. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers,



memorials are



suggested to the:



Maine Cancer Foundation, the ASPCA, or a charitable organization of the donor's choice







