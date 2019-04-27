Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Peggy) Flagg. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 View Map Obituary

NAPLES - Margaret (Peggy) Flagg transitioned at her home on April 23, 2019. She was born in Casco, daughter of Wilma Libby Hall and Hacker Hall. Peggy attended Casco schools and graduated from Casco High School in 1956. In 1957, Peggy married James Flagg, and they had three children.



Over the next 40 years, she was involved in spiritual programs, traveling the New England states presenting lectures, leading groups, and teaching courses from the American Leadership College. Peggy took and taught advanced courses for more than 20 years. She traveled to Puerto Rico and New Mexico twice a year to work on special projects. She published two books on the subject of spirituality. James passed away in 2011.



Surviving are two daughters, Tamra Jean Warner and husband Tim; Tamra's daughter Erica and her husband Josh, their daughters Ellery and Macy, all of California; Tamra's son Ryne and his wife Kit of New York; Terry Ann Bell and her husband Ronald, their daughter Monica and husband Nate, and their daughter Cora James, all of Naples; Peggy's son Todd James and his daughter Hannah, of Fryeburg; her brother Loren Hall and his wife Carol, and several nieces and nephews.



At Peggy's request, there will be no funeral service. Visiting hours will be held 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Online condolences may be left for the family at



NAPLES - Margaret (Peggy) Flagg transitioned at her home on April 23, 2019. She was born in Casco, daughter of Wilma Libby Hall and Hacker Hall. Peggy attended Casco schools and graduated from Casco High School in 1956. In 1957, Peggy married James Flagg, and they had three children.Over the next 40 years, she was involved in spiritual programs, traveling the New England states presenting lectures, leading groups, and teaching courses from the American Leadership College. Peggy took and taught advanced courses for more than 20 years. She traveled to Puerto Rico and New Mexico twice a year to work on special projects. She published two books on the subject of spirituality. James passed away in 2011.Surviving are two daughters, Tamra Jean Warner and husband Tim; Tamra's daughter Erica and her husband Josh, their daughters Ellery and Macy, all of California; Tamra's son Ryne and his wife Kit of New York; Terry Ann Bell and her husband Ronald, their daughter Monica and husband Nate, and their daughter Cora James, all of Naples; Peggy's son Todd James and his daughter Hannah, of Fryeburg; her brother Loren Hall and his wife Carol, and several nieces and nephews.At Peggy's request, there will be no funeral service. Visiting hours will be held 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net Contributions maybe made forthe preservation of theQuaker RidgeMeeting HouseP.O. Box 585Casco, ME 04015 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 27, 2019

