FALMOUTH - Margaret "Peg" Eyer Uhlman passed away peacefully at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth on April 2, 2019. Born in Easton, Pa. on June 10, 1936, she was the middle child to James A. and Mary M. Eyer.Her father died when she was 12 and despite many hardships, she graduated from Easton Catholic High School in 1953, Abington Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, and Immaculata (College) University in 1961.It was while in training at Abington that she met a young medical resident, Dr. Richard Uhlman, and together they would share six decades building a life and family. A long-time resident of West Chester, Pa., Peg lived a life full of passion and faith, raising six children with loving care while simultaneously running a home health care business, caring for countless pets and planting acres of gardens on the family's beloved 22-acre farm. Her spontaneity and zeal for cooking were frequently on display in her kitchen and a full table of hungry diners brought her great joy. She and her husband shared a lifetime of gourmet meals, cheap red wines, really big dogs and a love of travel. She "co-solved" countless Sunday New York Times crossword puzzles, made the world's finest Osso Boco, loved decorating for Halloween, wore bold colors with confidence, and was a self-proclaimed "helluva" dancer. In later life she was cast for a starring role as "Nana", a loving and patient grandmother to 15 grandchildren which she performed to rave reviews. It was some of her finest work. She was predeceased by her brother James A. Eyer Jr. in 1997. In 2016 she lost her husband and dance partner of 57 years, Dr. Richard Uhlman. She is survived by her six children Richard (Wendy) of Hollis, N.H., Eric (Rachael) of Laramie Wy., Peter (Helen) of Exton, Pa., Analiese Larson (Lee) of Falmouth, Maine, Paul (Patricia) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Kurt (Jen) of Harleysville, Pa.; a sister, Jane Corder of Huntersville, N.C., and cousin Elizabeth Gallucci of Mechanicsburg, Pa.Her family is indebted to the friendship, skill, and dignity shown in her care by the loving professionals and staff of Sedgewood Commons and Hospice of Southern Maine.Services will be private. She will be interred adjacent to five generations of her family in Easton, Pa. Donations in her memory may be made in Peg's name to: Canine Partners for Life PO Box 170 Cochranville, PA 19330







