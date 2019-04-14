SCARBOROUGH - Margaret Carter, 87, passed away on April 5, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., to Mary and Benjamin Andrews.She is survived by her brothers, Benjamin and Robert Andrews; and her children, Cyndi Mellen and husband, Steve, Timmy Carter and wife, Sylvia, Kathy Eklund, and Robbie Carter and wife, Heike. She was predeceased by her children, Lonnie and Lori. She was also loved by 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.A family celebration of life will be held at Murch Cemetery in Casco at a later date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.comCondolences can be sent to Cyndi Mellen atPO Box 105East Parsonsfield, ME 04028
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019