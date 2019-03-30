Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. Spencer. View Sign

NAPLES - Margaret A. Spencer, 84, of Naples, passed away peacefully at Ledgewood Manor of Windham on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



Born in Skowhegan on March 29, 1934, she was the daughter of Hunter William Thomson and Gladys B. Thomson of Solon. William was an Army Captain and his family traveled all of the United States and retired to Solon in the late 1940s.



Maggie was a geriatric nurse for over 40 years. For her, nursing was a calling, not a job. Even after her nursing home career ended, she worked as a private nurse for the elderly. She frequently brought her daughters to work and taught them this passion for caring.



Additionally, she was a professional seamstress and outstanding crafter, way before it was popular. She made amazing clothes and gifts for all of her family and friends. If we could think it, she could make it!



She is survived by her daughters, Pam Gaudreau of Naples and Lynda Proctor of Lewiston; stepchildren, Pam Andrews of Windham, Dianne McNeel of Portland and Stephen



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her partner in life, of 50 plus years, George F. Smith; and her grandson, John F. Cadman.



Margaret lived at Ledgewood Manor for the last four years of her life and her care was everything she needed; caring, professional and dedicated staff. More importantly, she was surrounded by laughter and love.



A private graveside service will be held in at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062.



"The Ones we love never truly leave us."







