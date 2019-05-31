SCARBOROUGH - Margaret A. "Peggy" (Young) Fuller, 88, of South Portland, passed away on May 30, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, following the cumulative effects of multiple strokes.
She was born on June 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Harold M. and Lois (Boyd) Young Sr. After graduating from South Portland High School, she was employed by Sun Savings and Loan and Casco Bank. Peggy worked 20-plus years for Maine Medical Center as a maternity unit clerk, retiring in 1992 and becoming a full-time grandmother. She will be sadly missed, fondly remembered and loved always by her family.
Peggy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Sanford F. Fuller Sr.; and seven siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly of South Portland, three sons, Sanford of Virginia, Kevin and Michael (Andrea) of South Portland; a brother, Kenneth Young Sr. of Cape Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Brittany Tenney (Tyler) of Casco, Zachary of Portland and Samantha of Boston; and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Gosnell for their care and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at Hobbs Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019