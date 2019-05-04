Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret A. "Peggy" Avjian. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Service 12:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - Margaret A. "Peggy" Avjian, 88, of Waterhouse Road, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, with her loving husband and family by her side.



She was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Margaret A. (Donlan) McGonagle. She graduated from Cathedral High School in the class of 1948, and from Gray's Business School in 1950.



On May 29, 1976, she married James M. Avjian Jr. She loved him so much that they were married a second time at Holy Cross Church in South Portland on March 17, 1977.



Peggy worked, while in school, for the New England Telephone Company. After graduating from business school in 1950, she went to work in the auditing department for Sears, working her way up to the position of supervisor before her retirement in 1978.



After retiring she took on the full-time job of grandmother to her three grandchildren. Peggy loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, attending all the sporting events, dance recitals, birthday parties, school plays and graduations. She loved being surrounded by her family, hosting large family gatherings for all the holidays and insisting on doing all the cooking, and was especially gifted with her baking skills. She loved working in her flower gardens, watching and feeding the birds, a huge Celtics fan, and studying her Irish Heritage. Peggy was a quiet person with a good sense of humor. She always wanted to be busy and had a strong work ethic. She had a strong faith and would always root for the underdog. She will long be remembered by family and friends as a caring, wonderful and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose presence will be deeply missed.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to granddaughter, Alyson Bishop, for her love and compassion in helping the family during Peggy's final journey. A thank you to the doctors and staff of Mercy Hospital Critical Care Unit.



Peggy was predeceased by a brother, John P. McGonagle. She is survived by her husband, James M. Avjian Jr. of Cape Elizabeth; two daughters, Susan A. and her husband, Tom Oliver, of Raymond, and Carol and her husband, Michael Grant, of Scarborough; a son, Brian Glendenning of South Portland; three grandchildren, Alyson and her husband, Steven Bishop, of Gorham, Erin Glendenning of Freeport, and Kelly Glendenning of South Portland; five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Brayden, Owen, Hera and Otto; a brother, Frederick T. McGonagle of Florida.



Visiting hours celebrating Peggy's life will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A service will follow at the chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Peggy's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







