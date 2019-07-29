Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Birkenwald Stone. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Murch Cemetery Casco , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Marcia Birkenwald Stone, 81, of Portland, formerly of Casco, Windham and Presque Isle, died peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019 after a short period of declining health. Born Sept. 30, 1937 in Portland, she was predeceased by her parents Edward and Lois (Hayden) Birkenwald.



Raised in Augusta, Marcia graduated from Kents Hill School in 1955 and received a B.A. in French at the University of New Hampshire in 1959. Upon graduation, she taught French and/or substituted at Kents Hill School, Worcester Academy and North Yarmouth Academy through 1971; was an in-home daycare provider while raising her own four children through 1989; and worked until retirement at the Cry of the Loon Gift Shop in Casco. Marcia especially loved living on Thomas Pond, where she enjoyed spending time in her gardens and hosting countless gatherings of family and friends. Most recently, she resided at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living in Portland. Even by her end-stage medical team, Marcia was noted for her incredible feistiness, sassiness and spunk far beyond her diminutive size.



Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Fredric V. Stone, her sister Anne (Birkenwald) Brookes and husband Gerry of Brunswick; her son Ted Stone of Gray, her daughter Susan Holloran and husband Kevin of Gray, her son James Stone and wife Paula of Radcliff, Ky., and her daughter Melissa Labrecque and husband Scott of Windham. She is also survived by grandchildren Brianna (Holloran) Linscott and husband Jeffrey, Nathan Holloran and fiancée Mikaela Martin, Joshua, Justin and Jeremy Labrecque, Jacob, Zachary and Griffin Stone, Samantha Stewart and fiancé Daryl Bell, Julia Stewart, and Andrew Stewart and wife Rachel. Additional survivors include her precious great-grandsons Tanner and Maxwell Linscott; as well as 28 nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Birchwoods, Maine Medical Center, and 1Call. Marcia expressed much gratitude for the special care she received.



Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. A graveside funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Murch Cemetery, Casco. Per Marcia's request please wear blue, her favorite color, instead of the traditional black.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:



Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, Inc.



PO Box 162



Greenfield, NH 03047







PORTLAND - Marcia Birkenwald Stone, 81, of Portland, formerly of Casco, Windham and Presque Isle, died peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019 after a short period of declining health. Born Sept. 30, 1937 in Portland, she was predeceased by her parents Edward and Lois (Hayden) Birkenwald.Raised in Augusta, Marcia graduated from Kents Hill School in 1955 and received a B.A. in French at the University of New Hampshire in 1959. Upon graduation, she taught French and/or substituted at Kents Hill School, Worcester Academy and North Yarmouth Academy through 1971; was an in-home daycare provider while raising her own four children through 1989; and worked until retirement at the Cry of the Loon Gift Shop in Casco. Marcia especially loved living on Thomas Pond, where she enjoyed spending time in her gardens and hosting countless gatherings of family and friends. Most recently, she resided at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living in Portland. Even by her end-stage medical team, Marcia was noted for her incredible feistiness, sassiness and spunk far beyond her diminutive size.Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Fredric V. Stone, her sister Anne (Birkenwald) Brookes and husband Gerry of Brunswick; her son Ted Stone of Gray, her daughter Susan Holloran and husband Kevin of Gray, her son James Stone and wife Paula of Radcliff, Ky., and her daughter Melissa Labrecque and husband Scott of Windham. She is also survived by grandchildren Brianna (Holloran) Linscott and husband Jeffrey, Nathan Holloran and fiancée Mikaela Martin, Joshua, Justin and Jeremy Labrecque, Jacob, Zachary and Griffin Stone, Samantha Stewart and fiancé Daryl Bell, Julia Stewart, and Andrew Stewart and wife Rachel. Additional survivors include her precious great-grandsons Tanner and Maxwell Linscott; as well as 28 nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Birchwoods, Maine Medical Center, and 1Call. Marcia expressed much gratitude for the special care she received.Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. A graveside funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Murch Cemetery, Casco. Per Marcia's request please wear blue, her favorite color, instead of the traditional black.Please visit www.hallfuneralhome.net to sign Marcia's online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, Inc.PO Box 162Greenfield, NH 03047 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram from July 29 to July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com