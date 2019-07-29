|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
PORTLAND - Marcia Birkenwald Stone, 81, of Portland, formerly of Casco, Windham and Presque Isle, died peacefully in her sleep on July 27, 2019 after a short period of declining health. Born Sept. 30, 1937 in Portland, she was predeceased by her parents Edward and Lois (Hayden) Birkenwald.
Raised in Augusta, Marcia graduated from Kents Hill School in 1955 and received a B.A. in French at the University of New Hampshire in 1959. Upon graduation, she taught French and/or substituted at Kents Hill School, Worcester Academy and North Yarmouth Academy through 1971; was an in-home daycare provider while raising her own four children through 1989; and worked until retirement at the Cry of the Loon Gift Shop in Casco. Marcia especially loved living on Thomas Pond, where she enjoyed spending time in her gardens and hosting countless gatherings of family and friends. Most recently, she resided at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living in Portland. Even by her end-stage medical team, Marcia was noted for her incredible feistiness, sassiness and spunk far beyond her diminutive size.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Fredric V. Stone, her sister Anne (Birkenwald) Brookes and husband Gerry of Brunswick; her son Ted Stone of Gray, her daughter Susan Holloran and husband Kevin of Gray, her son James Stone and wife Paula of Radcliff, Ky., and her daughter Melissa Labrecque and husband Scott of Windham. She is also survived by grandchildren Brianna (Holloran) Linscott and husband Jeffrey, Nathan Holloran and fiancée Mikaela Martin, Joshua, Justin and Jeremy Labrecque, Jacob, Zachary and Griffin Stone, Samantha Stewart and fiancé Daryl Bell, Julia Stewart, and Andrew Stewart and wife Rachel. Additional survivors include her precious great-grandsons Tanner and Maxwell Linscott; as well as 28 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Birchwoods, Maine Medical Center, and 1Call. Marcia expressed much gratitude for the special care she received.
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. A graveside funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Murch Cemetery, Casco. Per Marcia's request please wear blue, her favorite color, instead of the traditional black.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Cocker Spaniel Rescue of New England, Inc.
PO Box 162
Greenfield, NH 03047
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram from July 29 to July 30, 2019
