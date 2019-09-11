Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Anne (McDonald) Viles. View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

PORTLAND - Marcia Anne (McDonald) Viles, 86, died peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019, in Portland. A longtime resident of North Deering, Portland, in recent years she resided at The Park Danforth on Stevens Avenue, Portland.



Born Dec. 13, 1932, in Portland, Marcia spent much of her early childhood at Morrill's Corner, sharing a home with her mother, Helen A.O. McDonald, and maternal grandparents, Alice and William O'Brien, while attending Portland Public Schools.



Marcia met "Kenny," her future husband, as they became acquainted when he worked near her home in Morrill's Corner. They later married, sharing 54 years of marriage, until he passed away in 2004. They were devoted to raising their three daughters in the home they shared on outer Auburn Street. Both were parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Portland. As empty-nesters, Marcia and Ken enjoyed traveling to Canada and throughout New England, and on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of Europe, as well as spending time with their daughters and their families.



Marcia joined the local Xi Pi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority in the 1960s. She enjoyed the outreach of the organization. Through sorority membership, she was fortunate to meet and enjoy lifelong friendships with Beverly McCracken, Bea Dean, Carolyn Vigeant, Arlene "Cookie" Grant and Marilyn Tuttle Zanga as well as many others. She very much liked hosting events at her home and traveling with her friends to other sorority meetings and events as well as socializing outside of sorority.



To augment her education, she attended the former Northeastern School of Business, which was located in downtown Portland, in the late 1960s. She later applied her new skills as the receptionist for Maine State Ballet School for the Performing Arts, owned by Jonathan and Linda Miele. Marcia had a special affinity for the school because of the number of years her three daughters attended and studied dance with Peggy Etter, Polly Thomas as well as Jon and Linda. Later, Marcia worked as a clerk for the New York Life Insurance Company in South Portland. After retirement, she volunteered for the Greater Portland Visitors Bureau, drawing on her considerable knowledge of her hometown to advise those visiting.



In her later years, Marcia fondly spent more than 10 years as a member of Turning Point, Maine Medical Center's cardiac rehabilitation center program. It was there she enjoyed the camaraderie of others who shared her interest in keeping active, which included exercising and, more importantly, heading off to luncheon immediately following exercise to favorite Portland restaurants like DiMillo's or Bruno's. Marcia also was an ardent member of Red Sox Nation.



Marcia is survived by her daughter Martha Maye and her husband, Ronald, of Hudson, New Hampshire; her daughter, Audrey Findlen of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; and her daughter, Stacy Hynes and her husband, Danno of Nashua, New Hampshire; and five grandchildren, Dr. Stephanie Mazerolle Singe and her husband, Anthony, Christopher Maye and his wife, Hillary, Kyle Maye and his wife, Lindsey, Eileen Hynes and Liam Hynes; and seven great-grandchildren: Camden and Beckett Mazerolle; Jack and Luke Maye; Brooklyn, Griffin, and Grayden Maye.



In addition to her husband, Kenneth E. Viles, Marcia was predeceased by her son-in-law, Dr. Frederick A. Findlen, and her niece and godchild, Andrea Wedge.



Marcia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Caroline Dooling, a longtime family friend, for bringing joy and happiness with each visit and serving as a wonderful source of great comfort and friendship to Marcia. Marcia was grateful for the companionship of her new friends and dedicated staff members at The Park Danforth. Her family would also like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center who compassionately attended to her care.



Family and friends are invited to remember Marcia at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Prayers will be recited at Marcia's burial immediately following at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Road, Falmouth. To view Marcia's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those planning an expression of symphony are kindly asked to consider a donation in Marcia's memory to:



Maine State Ballet



348 US-1



Falmouth, ME 04105,



or to her daughter Audrey's nonprofit,



The Entertainment Foundation



P.O. Box 22754



Hot Springs, AR 71903







