Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brother Marcel Valmore Sylvestre. View Sign Service Information Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home 29 Winter St Sanford , ME 04073 (207)-324-3090 Visitation 1:00 PM Brothers' Our Lady Chapel Alfred , OH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM Brothers' Our Lady Chapel Alfred , OH View Map Obituary

ALFRED - Brother Marcel Valmore Sylvestre, 90, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a year of gradual diminishment.



He was born on July 20, 1928, in Biddeford, the son of Romeo and Florida (Mailhot) Sylvestre. He attended local Catholic schools before entering the Brother's formation center in Alfred at the age of 12 and participated in the 1944-1945 novitiate session. Final Profession took place on July 1, 1970.



A graduate of La Mannais College (Alfred '52) he did graduate work at Catholic University (D.C. '61) and earned a Ph.D. in sociology at Ohio State ('75).



His professional career as a high school religious teaching Brother was spent in Brothers' Institutions in Fall River, Mass (1951-1958, 1960-1961 as principal,) Plattsburgh, N.Y. (1958-1960), Detroit, Mich. (1961-1966). His association with Walsh University (then College) began in 1966, first as a professor of sociology and then as academic dean (1975-1980). He was highly respected for his classroom excellence, fine administrative skills and diligent work habits.



At the congregation's general chapter in 1982, he was elected first assistant to the superior general, headquartered in Rome, assigned responsibility for English speaking regions. He developed a great attachment to the mission regions of the congregation in Africa and especially to Haiti where, in 1999, he helped the local Bishops established University de Notre Dame d'Haiti.



In 1995, the Vatican's Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life appointed him for three years "Religious Assistant for the American Federation of the Sisters of the Precious Blood" with members in Maine, New Hampshire and New York.



In August 1999, he began six years of service as project officer for Terre Sans Frontieres, based in La Prairie, Q.C., with special responsibility for projects in Haiti, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.



His years in active retirement were spent on the Walsh University campus, as local superior and serving on the W.U. Board, being its chair for several years. He took on responsibility for the annual edition in three languages of "Agencies for Development Assistance" to help non-profit organizations in 139 countries around the world locate funding for their programs.



In the summer of 2017. he relocated to the Brothers' retirement facility on the Notre Dame campus in Alfred, Maine. A fall in November, 2018, caused a gradual decline in his health.



Brother Marcel was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and George Sylvestre; and his sister, Anita (Gosselin) Tousignant and her stepson, Paul T. He is survived by many nephews and nieces: Paul Sylvestre Jr. and Marc S., of North Carolina; Marcel Denis Gosselin of Arundel; Claire G. of Boston, Normand G. of Jim Thorpe, Pa., Lucy G. Vincent of Bishop, Calif., Janet G. Lambert of Biddeford, Carol T. Abbott of Arundel, Joan (Sylvestre) Eckman, Angela S. and Suzanne S., all of Albuquerque, N.M., George S. Jr. and Patti S. of California, along with spouses and two more generations beyond the above named family members.



He will be greatly missed by his conference who are most grateful for Brother's contributions to the U.S. Province and to the entire congregation.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 10, in the Brothers' Our Lady Chapel in Alfred. Interment will follow in the nearby Brothers' cemetery. Visiting will be possible at the chapel that afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in his memory to:



The Walsh University Scholarship Fund



2020 E. Maple Street



North Canton, Ohio 44720







ALFRED - Brother Marcel Valmore Sylvestre, 90, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a year of gradual diminishment.He was born on July 20, 1928, in Biddeford, the son of Romeo and Florida (Mailhot) Sylvestre. He attended local Catholic schools before entering the Brother's formation center in Alfred at the age of 12 and participated in the 1944-1945 novitiate session. Final Profession took place on July 1, 1970.A graduate of La Mannais College (Alfred '52) he did graduate work at Catholic University (D.C. '61) and earned a Ph.D. in sociology at Ohio State ('75).His professional career as a high school religious teaching Brother was spent in Brothers' Institutions in Fall River, Mass (1951-1958, 1960-1961 as principal,) Plattsburgh, N.Y. (1958-1960), Detroit, Mich. (1961-1966). His association with Walsh University (then College) began in 1966, first as a professor of sociology and then as academic dean (1975-1980). He was highly respected for his classroom excellence, fine administrative skills and diligent work habits.At the congregation's general chapter in 1982, he was elected first assistant to the superior general, headquartered in Rome, assigned responsibility for English speaking regions. He developed a great attachment to the mission regions of the congregation in Africa and especially to Haiti where, in 1999, he helped the local Bishops established University de Notre Dame d'Haiti.In 1995, the Vatican's Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life appointed him for three years "Religious Assistant for the American Federation of the Sisters of the Precious Blood" with members in Maine, New Hampshire and New York.In August 1999, he began six years of service as project officer for Terre Sans Frontieres, based in La Prairie, Q.C., with special responsibility for projects in Haiti, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.His years in active retirement were spent on the Walsh University campus, as local superior and serving on the W.U. Board, being its chair for several years. He took on responsibility for the annual edition in three languages of "Agencies for Development Assistance" to help non-profit organizations in 139 countries around the world locate funding for their programs.In the summer of 2017. he relocated to the Brothers' retirement facility on the Notre Dame campus in Alfred, Maine. A fall in November, 2018, caused a gradual decline in his health.Brother Marcel was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and George Sylvestre; and his sister, Anita (Gosselin) Tousignant and her stepson, Paul T. He is survived by many nephews and nieces: Paul Sylvestre Jr. and Marc S., of North Carolina; Marcel Denis Gosselin of Arundel; Claire G. of Boston, Normand G. of Jim Thorpe, Pa., Lucy G. Vincent of Bishop, Calif., Janet G. Lambert of Biddeford, Carol T. Abbott of Arundel, Joan (Sylvestre) Eckman, Angela S. and Suzanne S., all of Albuquerque, N.M., George S. Jr. and Patti S. of California, along with spouses and two more generations beyond the above named family members.He will be greatly missed by his conference who are most grateful for Brother's contributions to the U.S. Province and to the entire congregation.Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 10, in the Brothers' Our Lady Chapel in Alfred. Interment will follow in the nearby Brothers' cemetery. Visiting will be possible at the chapel that afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in his memory to:The Walsh University Scholarship Fund2020 E. Maple StreetNorth Canton, Ohio 44720 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com