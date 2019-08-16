SACO - Marcel Joseph LePage, 91 of Saco, formerly of Framingham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019, at the Seal Rock Rehabilitation and Living Center. Marcel was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Dec. 7, 1927, the son of Octave and Alice Rousseau LePage. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy enlisting on Dec. 8, 1944. A World War II Veteran who served four years on the aircraft carrier, USS Mission Bay. After his military service, Marcel married the love of his life, Adrienne Pelletier LePage. He was a chef throughout his lifetime and cooking for his family was his passion. Marcel loved making "Sweet Treats" for his family, friends, and neighbors. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping that were his other favorite past times.
Marcel is survived by his loving wife Adrienne of Saco, a son, Alan LePage and his wife, Margaret, of Holliston, Massachusetts; a daughter, Linda Walker and her husband, Steve, of Wareham, Massachusetts, a son, Kenneth LePage of Clayton, North Carolina, five grandchildren, Michelle LePage, Kerri Goulet, Meghan Taft, Kimberly Makowski, Wesley LePage; four great-grandchildren, Shane and Sylvie Taft as well as Alexander and Madeline Goulet.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m., in the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019