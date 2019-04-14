SACO - Marcel Gerard Therrien, 61, of Saco, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford on August 15, 1957, a son of Robert J.G. and Lina (Doyon) Therrien.
Marcel was a loving, giving and had a generous heart. He was always available to help anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by many.
He was predeceased by his mother Lina; one sister Jeanne Glover and brother-in-law Lee Frinsko.
He is survived by his father Robert "Bob" Therrien; siblings Madeleine Frinsko, Louise Chappell and her husband Marc and Paul Therrien and his wife Lesa. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Alyssa, Nicole, Emily, Stephanie, Matthew, Jeannette, Kevin; and great nieces Eliyana, Alex, Lina, and Tessa.
Visiting Hours will be from 4-6 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Marcel's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME 04072
(207) 284-4464
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019