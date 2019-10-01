Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home, LLC 24 Shaker Road Gray , ME 04039 (207)-657-3204 Service 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilson Funeral Home, LLC 24 Shaker Road Gray , ME 04039 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Gregory Church 24 N. Raymond Road Gray , ME View Map Obituary

AUBURN - Marcel "Pete" Aube Sr. passed away on Sept. 28, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House, Auburn, with family members at his side. Pete was born on Oct. 25, 1937 in Lowell, Mass. and went to school at St. Joseph's High School. Pete joined the Army Reserves at the end of high school and served for nine years. As early as grade school Pete had already met Theresa through his sister Claire, the women he would eventually fall in love with and marry. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in June 2019.Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing and his time living on Tripp Lake. He and his family spent many summers vacationing on Plum Island, Mass. where he enjoyed surf-fishing and his time at the ocean. He also spent many hours in his workshop crafting and woodworking, creating different items for the house…so much like his dad. There were also many enjoyable hours just sitting watching over the grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing indoor games or swimming in the lake. Like his sister Claire, he was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and hardly ever missed a New England Patriots game even though he was once a N.Y. Giants fan.Pete spent his final nine years with his wife living at Appletree Village in Gray where they made many friends and helped others…he will be missed by all.Marcel was predeceased by his parents Marcel and Flora; and by his sister Claire. He is survived by his devoted wife Theresa Aube, and sister Doris Sullivan, of New Gloucester; his sons Marcel Aube Jr. of Vernon Conn., William Aube of Poland, Linda Morrison of Glade Park Colo., and Michael Aube of Brunswick; and 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray, from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory Church, 24 N. Raymond Road, Gray, on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.Donations in Marcel's memory may be made to: Androscoggin HomeHealthcare & Hospice







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019

