VENICE, Fla. - Marc P. Danis of Venice, Fla. passed away there after a brief illness. Born in Biddeford to Albert and Anita (Dutremble) Danis, Marc grew up in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Melanie Cook.
He is survived by his son, Michael A. Danis and fiancée, Candice Eng; grandson, Michael Jr. and granddaughter, Theresa Eng; brothers, Bob and Carl, sisters, Carmen Cook and Lisa Harvey. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Tidewell Hospice
Philanthropy Dept.
5955 Rand Blvd.
Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019