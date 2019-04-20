|
PEABODY, Mass. – Manuel "Manny" C. Baptista, 83, died on Thursday April 11, 2019 in Titusville, Fla., with his family by his side and in their prayers.Manuel was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on Nov. 3, 1935, the beloved son and only child of the late Luciano and Maria Batista. As a young entrepreneur in the Azores, he was proud of the restaurant he owned. He served two years in the Portuguese military. On April 26, 1959, he married Maria L. Sousa and they came to the United States and settled in Peabody where they started their family. He was well-known in the Portuguese community for being helpful to others.In 1980, Manuel moved his family to Steep Falls, Maine, where he and Maria bought a campground, Acres of Wildlife. with hard work, determination and friendly personalities, he and Maria built this into a successful business where he and his family made some of their best friends. After his children, Michael and Elaine, took over the business in 2001, they still relied on him for valuable advice and help. In Manny's spare time, he enjoyed watching wrestling, driving his Cadillac, spending time with friends and family at the campground, and going out to eat. He attended many sporting events and theatrical performances of his grandchildren, supporting and cheering them on.He was a member of The Great Outdoors in Titusville, Fla., the Maine Campground Owners Association, the Northeast Campground Association, ARVC, the Holy Ghost Society, the CLC and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Peabody.In 2008, Manny was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Maria L. Baptista. He was loved by his companion Fatima Bettencourt and her family. They shared 10 years of many wonderful memories together.Manny is survived by his devoted partner, Fatima Bettencourt; his daughter Elaine, her husband Joseph Burnham and their two children, Mariah and Connor all of Hollis, Maine; his son Michael, his wife Regina Baptista and their four children, Manny, Ella, Arkie and Sally all of Fryeburg, Maine; and also many nieces and nephews and many friends.His funeral will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 8 a.m. from the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Walsh Ave., Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem. Please visit www.ccbfuneral.com for online obituary, directions or post condolences. Memorial donations may be made to the: Banda Recreativa Portugesa de Peabody 103 Tremont St.Peabody, MA 01960
