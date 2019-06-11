Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary

NORTH BERWICK - Manley "Mannie" Hardy Grant, 76, transitioned on June 6, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Mannie was born in the front bedroom of the Clark House in Stockton Springs, Maine, on September 16, 1942, to the late Milford (Bun) and Evelyn (Scott) Grant.



An active, jovial boy, it was discovered at the age of 5 Mannie was Deaf, likely as the result of his mother contracting Rubella during pregnancy with him. At that time, he began attending school at The Maine School for the Deaf on Spring Street in Portland, until the school was moved to Mackworth Island in Falmouth and renamed Governor Baxter School for the Deaf (GBSD). Primarily living at the school, he was able to come home only during holidays, summer vacations and spent the occasional weekend at his Nanny Kilgore's who lived in Portland.



After completing his education at GBSD, Mannie moved back to his hometown of Stockton Springs, where he had a dream of opening his own seafood restaurant. His dream never came to fruition due to the shutdown of the seafood industry at that time as a result of red-tide. A proud culturally Deaf man, Mannie was contacted by a Deaf friend who told him about job opportunities at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Connecticut. It was at that time that he moved to Hartford to be part of a larger Deaf community. Softball, socialization among the Deaf community and work at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft is what he enjoyed doing most during his years there.



Shortly after marrying Carmen Wiggin from Warwick, R.I., in 1970, the pair relocated to Maine, where Mannie began a 30 year career at Cyro Industries. At this time, their first daughter LouAnn was born, soon to be followed by their second daughter, Mary Jane (who was always a Daddy's girl). In his younger years, he thoroughly enjoyed playing softball on both Deaf and hearing leagues. He also coached girls softball, and was a former President of the Greater Portland Deaf Club. In March of 2003, Mannie was inducted into the New England Athletics Association of the Deaf Hall of Fame for softball.



Mannie met Norma Jean Conway in 2002, and shortly thereafter retired, which allowed the couple to spend several winters in Florida, coming home to Maine during the summer months. While in Florida, a favorite past time was being out on the water fishing with his dear friends, Bob



He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Milford, and brothers in-law, Robert Fisher, Kenneth Howard and James Mace. Mannie is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Conway; his daughters, LouAnn Tovey and Mary Jane Grant and her husband, Jesse Repolt; six grandchildren, Shane, Travis, Hannah, Taylor, Aidan and Alana; his sisters, Marion Fisher, Shirley Howard, Peg Mace, and Linda Barton and her husband Jim; Norma Jean's daughter and son, Kelly Seal Johns, her children Dan and Nick; Al Seal, his wife, Michelle, their four children Josh his wife Liz, Ashley, Brittany and Colton. His three great-grandchildren, Jayson, Sephine and Jarrod; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their guidance, support and care of Mannie during his transition. A celebration of Mannie's life will be held this Summer, with details to be provided at a later date.



