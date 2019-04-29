GORHAM - Malcolm Gerald Kennie Jr., 62, passed away on April 27, 2019 at Maine Medical Center.
He was born on April 2, 1957, a child of the late Malcolm Sr. and Joyce (Ford) Kennie.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, making his famous cinnamon bread and rolls, and most especially, working on Mr. Mosher's farm.
Malcolm is predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Thomas "Tom" Kennie, who passed away in 2018.
He is survived by his siblings, Debra Ricker and her husband. Tim, Beth Kennie, Brenda Kennie, John Kennie and his wife, Jeanne, Karen Kennie, Ted Kennie and his wife, Lisa, Jerry Kennie and his wife, Melissa, Phil Kennie, and Cindy Gallo and her husband, Wally, sister-in-law, Kim Kennie; many nieces and nephews; and his "family" at Port Resources.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Burial will be at a later date at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 29, 2019