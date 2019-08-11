Guest Book View Sign Obituary

SANFORD - Malcolm E. Lord, 79 of Sanford passed away on July 16, 2019. Born in Porter to Evelyn and Magnus Lord; he graduated from Sanford High School in 1957.Malcolm served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1961 from the 3637th Combat Crew Training Squadron ATC, at Stead Air Force Base, Nevada where he served as a rescue and survival specialist. He later graduated from Gorham State College in 1966, receiving a B.S. in education and from the University of Maine in 1971, where he received an M.S. in education. He was employed for many years in the Somersworth, N.H. and Kittery school districts. Malcolm had a passion for raising Angus cattle and flying racing pigeons. Whether it involved the size of his cattle or length of flight of his pigeons, he would often spend hours looking over his animals' genealogy to plan future generations.To his many nieces and nephews he was considered the storyteller of the family, humorously recounting past family happenings every summer at the Square Pond camp. He was also known for his love of jokes (good and bad) and his infectious smile.He was predeceased by his wife Linda; and grandson Kainoa. He is survived by his sister Marjorie Bryant; daughter and son-in-law Ramona and Tony Amoguis; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.His ashes will be scattered at his beloved farmhouse and at his family's plot in Riverside Cemetery, Kezar Falls.







SANFORD - Malcolm E. Lord, 79 of Sanford passed away on July 16, 2019. Born in Porter to Evelyn and Magnus Lord; he graduated from Sanford High School in 1957.Malcolm served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1961 from the 3637th Combat Crew Training Squadron ATC, at Stead Air Force Base, Nevada where he served as a rescue and survival specialist. He later graduated from Gorham State College in 1966, receiving a B.S. in education and from the University of Maine in 1971, where he received an M.S. in education. He was employed for many years in the Somersworth, N.H. and Kittery school districts. Malcolm had a passion for raising Angus cattle and flying racing pigeons. Whether it involved the size of his cattle or length of flight of his pigeons, he would often spend hours looking over his animals' genealogy to plan future generations.To his many nieces and nephews he was considered the storyteller of the family, humorously recounting past family happenings every summer at the Square Pond camp. He was also known for his love of jokes (good and bad) and his infectious smile.He was predeceased by his wife Linda; and grandson Kainoa. He is survived by his sister Marjorie Bryant; daughter and son-in-law Ramona and Tony Amoguis; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.His ashes will be scattered at his beloved farmhouse and at his family's plot in Riverside Cemetery, Kezar Falls. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com