SANFORD - Malcolm E. Lord, 79 of Sanford passed away on July 16, 2019. Born in Porter to Evelyn and Magnus Lord; he graduated from Sanford High School in 1957.Malcolm served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1961 from the 3637th Combat Crew Training Squadron ATC, at Stead Air Force Base, Nevada where he served as a rescue and survival specialist. He later graduated from Gorham State College in 1966, receiving a B.S. in education and from the University of Maine in 1971, where he received an M.S. in education. He was employed for many years in the Somersworth, N.H. and Kittery school districts. Malcolm had a passion for raising Angus cattle and flying racing pigeons. Whether it involved the size of his cattle or length of flight of his pigeons, he would often spend hours looking over his animals' genealogy to plan future generations.To his many nieces and nephews he was considered the storyteller of the family, humorously recounting past family happenings every summer at the Square Pond camp. He was also known for his love of jokes (good and bad) and his infectious smile.He was predeceased by his wife Linda; and grandson Kainoa. He is survived by his sister Marjorie Bryant; daughter and son-in-law Ramona and Tony Amoguis; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.His ashes will be scattered at his beloved farmhouse and at his family's plot in Riverside Cemetery, Kezar Falls.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019