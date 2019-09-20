OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Major Jeanette Cox was promoted to glory Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house in Scarborough. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio May 26, 1936, the daughter of Archie and Marie Schmalz Sharp. Jeannette graduated high school and later attended the School of Officer Training in the Bronx. She and her husband Ernest served as Corp Officers in New York City, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. She and her family vacationed in Old Orchard Beach for over 40 years and retired to Maine in 2003. She was a member of The Salvation Army Corp of Old Orchard Beach. Jeanette had a life long interest in music and singing and had been involved in many Salvation Army youth and adult choirs. Jeanette is survived by her husband of 56 years Ernest Cox of Old Orchard Beach; two sons Erik Cox and wife Linda of Attleboro, Mass. and Kenneth Cox and wife Alyson of Marlboro, Mass., a daughter Jennifer Cox of Foxboro, Mass.; two brothers Mark Sharp and wife Vivian of Florence, Ky., and Myron Sharp and wife Barbara of Syracuse, N.Y., two sisters Dolores Harvey of Ocean Grove, N.J., and Betty Sharp of St. Simons Island, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Garon, Scott, Erik Jr, Ethan, Phoebe, Tenley, Adrian and Cassandra; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Autumn and Aurora.Friends and relatives may attend a memorial service, 3 p.m., Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at The Salvation Corp, 2 sixth St., Old Orchard Beach. Major Bryon Smith Officiating. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider:The Salvation Army2 Sixth St.Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019