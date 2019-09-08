STANDISH - Madeline "Mattie" A. (Gormley) Anania, 81, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at her home, following a brave battle with failing health.
She was born to Manus and Mary Gormley on Feb. 18, 1938. She was raised in Portland, Maine, and attended St. Dominic and Catherine McAuley. She married her sweetheart of 63 years, Raymond Anania on Aug. 27, 1956.
She was employed through Maine Savings Bank for many years until 1992 upon moving to Virginia, where they lived for six years. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister and aunt. She spent her pastime going on trips to the casino with her sisters, Rita and Charlene, and the Maxfields, as well as going to yard sales on the weekends with family and friends.
Madeline was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Anania; her parents, Manus and Mary Gormley; her aunt Jean; her brother James Gormley; her sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Gormley, Eleanor Phillips, Betty Maxfield, and Rosaline Landeck. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Anania, her children, Gregory Anania of Portland, Denise Anania of Buxton and Karen (Anania) and David Ross Jr of Standish. As well as her grandchildren, Chantel Anania of Port Orange, Florida, Courtney Ross of Farmington, and David Ross III of Standish. Also surviving her sisters Rita Doten and Charlene Ricci. She also leaves behind her precious kitty, Coco.
A gathering will take place Sunday, September 15, at noon, at Karen and David's house in Standish, 6 Woodcrest Drive, Standish, Maine.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019