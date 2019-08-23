STEEP FALLS - Madelin Jane Kelley passed away after a short time on this earth. She was and will always be loved by her two parents, Mrs. Katherine S. Kelley and Timothy A. Kelley, both of Steep Falls. "I never saw yourtwinkling eyes Or touched yourprecious feet I never shared yourtiny yawn Or rocked you fast asleep I never kissed yourtiny hands Or saw your little smile I never held youin my arms But I held you for a while.Although I never sawyour faceOr heard yourprecious laughter, You're still my childwhom I love And will forever after."- Mary CathleenOnline condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019