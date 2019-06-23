OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Madeleine Belanger Davis, 93 years and 10 months, originally from Quebec City, P Q, Canada, passed away at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House early in the morning of June 19, 2019. She was the daughter of Marie-Ange Linteau and Rosario Belanger (both deceased), and the wife of Kenneth Davis (deceased).
She is survived by her brother Claude Belanger and her sister Michele Belanger from Quebec City; her stepdaughter Debbie Davis Nadeau, her stepson Todd Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was predeceased by her sisters Andree, Pauline, and Nicole
Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home, Chapel 87 James St., Saco. Following the visitation, a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. in the Cote Chapel. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in memory
can be given to:
Gosnell Memorial Hospice
11 Hunnewell Rd.
Scarborough, ME 04074, or
The Saco First Parish
Congregational Church
12 Beach St.
Saco, ME 04072
