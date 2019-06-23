Madeleine Belanger Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine Belanger Davis.
Service Information
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME
04072
(207)-284-4464
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME 04072
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME 04072
View Map
Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Madeleine Belanger Davis, 93 years and 10 months, originally from Quebec City, P Q, Canada, passed away at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House early in the morning of June 19, 2019. She was the daughter of Marie-Ange Linteau and Rosario Belanger (both deceased), and the wife of Kenneth Davis (deceased).

She is survived by her brother Claude Belanger and her sister Michele Belanger from Quebec City; her stepdaughter Debbie Davis Nadeau, her stepson Todd Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was predeceased by her sisters Andree, Pauline, and Nicole

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home, Chapel 87 James St., Saco. Following the visitation, a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. in the Cote Chapel. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefunerhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in memory

can be given to:

Gosnell Memorial Hospice

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074, or

The Saco First Parish

Congregational Church

12 Beach St.

Saco, ME 04072

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com