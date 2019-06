OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Madeleine Belanger Davis, 93 years and 10 months, originally from Quebec City, P Q, Canada, passed away at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House early in the morning of June 19, 2019. She was the daughter of Marie-Ange Linteau and Rosario Belanger (both deceased), and the wife of Kenneth Davis (deceased).She is survived by her brother Claude Belanger and her sister Michele Belanger from Quebec City; her stepdaughter Debbie Davis Nadeau, her stepson Todd Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.She was predeceased by her sisters Andree, Pauline, and NicoleFamily and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home, Chapel 87 James St., Saco. Following the visitation, a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. in the Cote Chapel. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefunerhome.com In lieu of flowers,donations in memorycan be given to:Gosnell Memorial Hospice11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074, orThe Saco First ParishCongregational Church12 Beach St.Saco, ME 04072