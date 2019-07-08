|
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
|
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:30 PM
View Map
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
|
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
View Map
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
|
Burial
View Map
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
PORTLAND - On Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019, Sr. M. Claudia Barbre, R.S.M., died peacefully at Frances Warde Convent, Portland, after a period of declining health. Sr. Claudia was a Sister of Mercy for 73 years and in 2017 celebrated her 70th anniversary.Born in Portland on Nov. 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Charles I. and Mary Pauline (Gallant) Barbre. Sr. Claudia entered the religious community of the Sisters of Mercy in 1946, from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception parish.A graduate of Cathedral High School, she continued her education at Our Lady of Mercy College, Portland, the forerunner of St. Joseph's College, Standish. After teaching in several Diocesan elementary schools, she began her studies at Boston College, majoring in Guidance and Counseling. She used the M.Ed. skills learned while ministering at John Bapst High School in Bangor for 11 years.Sr. Claudia then pursued studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. where she obtained a Licentiate Degree in Canon Law (Church Law). Sr. Claudia's ministry was at the Chancery Office in Portland, in the Dept. of Canonical Services serving on the Marriage Tribunal. Sr. Claudia enjoyed her many years working with the staff and clients she met. In whatever ministry she was in, she brought the Mercy charism, in particular, her compassion.Sr. Claudia' religious motto, Ecce Ancilla Domini, (Behold the handmaid of the Lord) explains her humility in never wanting to be the center of attention. She would rather "do" for others. This was most evident when her niece became handicapped and needed assistance. Sr. Claudia lovingly and faithfully reached out.Sr. Claudia enjoyed people! A few days before her death, even the mailman stopped by to pay her a visit, knowing he wouldn't see her again. She seemed to quietly touch the hearts of many including her Sisters in community. Sr. Claudia leaves behind many humorous stories that often regaled the Sisters in laughter. She also appreciated the wonderful gifts of creation, whether it was walks in nature, animals or her time at the ocean, she was thankful for all. Sr. Claudia was a member of the Board of Trustees of Mercy Hospital and was an active member of the Sisters of Mercy community justice committee.A strong woman of justice, she stood up for the marginalized and those without a voice. A woman of integrity, she spoke clearly and directly in her concerns for them. In her later years, she continued her justice efforts through advocacy for God's People. She'll be missed by many!Sr. Claudia was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Joseph Bak; and her niece, Lisa Bak. She is survived by her cousin and Godchild, Margo Grzymski, Las Vegas, Nev.; as well as her Sisters in community and dear friends.Visiting hours will be held 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.Memorial contributions in Sr. Claudia's memorymay be sent to:The Sisters of Mercy966 Riverside St.Portland, ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 8, 2019
