WESTBROOK - Lynne Mary "Ninnie" Rogers, 61, died after a brief illness, July 8, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 22, 1958, the firstborn spitfire of late Marlene (Monahan) Dall and Reginald Roy of Rockland.



"Ninnie" was raised and lived most of her life in Portland. She graduated Portland High School before going on to earn her CNA and med tech certification from Southern Maine Community College. She worked for many years at Portland Center for Assisted-Living. Inspired by her own mother, Ninnie found great pleasure in working with the elderly. She felt strongly about providing love and support to those who needed it most.



Ninnie was blessed with two amazing daughters, Jaime and Shelley, who she raised to be strong, independent and opinionated women. Those strong, independent and opinionated daughters sometimes drove her crazy but Ninnie loved them endlessly.



She enjoyed her flashy collection of knickknacks, loved all things frogs and was a sucker for a good smelling Yankee Candle. She enjoyed very racy romance novels, crime shows with mysteries she could never solve and staring at George Clooney.



If you didn't find her at the house, your best bet would be to check Willard Beach where she was no doubt working on her tan, basking in the sun and gossiping with good friends. Ninnie lived for summer and sun worshipping.



She had a heart of gold but was saucy as sin. She was world-renowned for her lack of patience. Ninnie was not one to hold back on her opinions and she was unapologetically fierce. She liked four letter words that can't be printed here almost as much as she liked daily trips to Dunkin Donuts, trips to Tim Horton's, spoiling her grandkids, shopping, white chocolate and Susie Q's.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather, James Dall.



She is survived by her "girls" and fabulous divas, Shelley Rogers-Brown of Palm Coast Fla., and Jaime Rogers of Hollis, her wonderful son-in-law, Daniel Brown II. The four little devils and spoiled grandchildren, Justice, Aydan, Kaysen and Willard the dog; friend and ex-husband, Eugene Rogers; two brothers, Christopher and wife, Chelse Dall and their five children of Connecticut, Mark Roy and wife, Cecila Estrada of Maine; special friend, Ed, along with many other friends and family.



Ninnie was non-traditional and always wanted to own any room she walked into. She is now in heaven sharing the limelight with her mother and favorite sidekick, Marlene Dall. There will be a celebration of life Saturday July 13, from 12-2 p.m. at the former Maine Girls' Academy on Stevens Ave. in Portland. Per "Ninnie," no formal wear is permitted, please wear purple or pink. Flip flops are optional.



