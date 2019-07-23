WINDHAM - Lynn Carroll, 60, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She was born in Portland to loving parents, Francis and Eleanor Pickett and was raised in Falmouth. She graduated from Falmouth High School and earned a degree in social welfare from the University of Southern Maine.
A proud member of the Gorham School system, Lynn dedicated her 32 year career to working with young people. She was a mentor, friend, cheerleader, sounding board, and teacher to so many. She was a good listener, and she always remembered birthdays or someone's favorite candy when they were having a tough day. She sincerely celebrated their accomplishments, big and small. She walked through the school with a smile and a kind word for everyone, and her encouragement and support led to lasting friendships with many students well into their adult lives.
Lynn was a self-proclaimed homebody who cherished time spent at her beautiful home in Windham. She enjoyed searching for the perfect antiques to add to her decor and always had a candle burning to make things smell just right. She found great joy and satisfaction in caring for her gardens and took pride in her meticulously stacked wood piles. She loved to pass an evening puttering in the yard and often shared the company of pet ducks, who did have names but were always affectionately called her "babies." She delighted in the magic of fairy gardens, Christmas lights, and singing along with Fleetwood Mac, and she thoughtfully instilled in her daughters the importance of living deliberately and seeking simple treasures everyday. She was a reader who always had a fresh pile of books waiting, and she had a quirky interest in local news and meteorology. But most of all, Lynn treasured time spent with family, and her favorite hours were spent in the backyard, together, sharing food, love, and so much laughter.
Lynn will be fiercely missed by her three daughters, Tara Carroll, Brianna Carroll, and Aimee Tanguay. She will also be lovingly remembered by her mother, Eleanor Pickett; sister, Cathleen Pickett; son-in-law, Adam Tanguay; and grandchildren, Sophia and Benjamin; along with many other family members, dear friends, and her school family.
A private celebration of life will be held at a yet-to-be-determined time.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Lynn's name may be made to
Gorham High School
41 Morrill Ave.,
Gorham, ME 04038
for use in the Roosevelt Room where she served as Social Services Coordinator
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 23, 2019