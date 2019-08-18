Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Parker Etheridge "Missy" Shupe. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary

BAR MILLS / Buxton - Lynda "Missy" Parker Etheridge Shupe, 66, was struck and killed instantly by a distracted driver while raking leaves and gardening in the front yard of her home on June 1, 2019.



Missy was born in Pasadena, Calif. on Oct. 3, 1952, a daughter of the late William B. Etheridge and Lynda Wilhelmina William-Jorgensen. After graduating from The Hewitt School for girls, in New York City, Missy went on to study at the University of New Hampshire and the American School in Paris.



She met Kenneth Shupe on the Swedish American Line "M.S.Kungsholm" while on a 37 day European cruise in 1973. Missy and Ken were married in Darien, Conn. in 1975 and made homes in Salt Lake City, Utah; Redding, Conn; and in Buxton. Missy was an active member of Christ Church Episcopal Parish in Redding where she served as a Chalice Minister and Vestry Member. She was employed as a bookkeeper; office manager; and special projects manager while in Connecticutt; and then owned and operated Board Silly Puzzles & Games in Old Orchard Beach, before retiring.



Missy enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking, skiing, kayaking, board games, bird-watching, researching ancestry, walking with her Boxer dog "Gus", and spending time with her beloved family, friends, and neighbors.



She was predeceased by a stepbrother, Michael G. Ewing who passed away in 2018.



Missy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth J. Shupe; her children, Erika E. Shupe of Fargo, N.D.; and Alexander J. Shupe and his children, Annika and Andrew of Scarborough; brothers, William B. Etheridge of Stamford, Conn., Jorgen W. Etheridge and his wife, Anne of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kent W. Etheridge of Blodgett, Ore.; sister-in-law, Helen J. Ryder of Ocean Park, brother-in-law, Marvin C. Shupe Jr. and wife, Marilyn of Scottsdale, Ariz. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Donna L. Bondi of Collegeville, Pa. and Karen L. Stump of Syracuse, Ind.; five stepgrandchildren; one great-stepgrandchild; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service was held on June 5 at the Old White Church in Bar Mills; officiated by Rev. Dr. Charles Reed. A private burial was held on June 6 at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at



Arrangements are with Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton,



Contributions may be made in memory of



Lynda "Missy" Shupe to



Second Chance Boxer Rescue, Inc.



P.O. Box 525



Woolwich, ME 04579



in honor of her lifelong love and devotion for Boxer dogs.







