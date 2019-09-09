Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM West Gorham Union Church 190 Ossipee Trail Gorham , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WINDHAM - Lyle Francis Whitson, 96, was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Rushville, Ill., and passed away on Aug. 29, 2019, in Portland, Maine.



Lyle Francis Whitson was an extraordinary man living in extraordinary times. Born on a farm in Rushville, Illinois to Myrtle and Guy Whitson, he was the second of 11 children. Only 7-years-old at the onset of the Great Depression, he labored in the fields to contribute to the family income. He attended the local school house, and Carthage High becoming a star football player, igniting his life-long passion for sports. In his later years, he would win the Silver Gloves in the Navy boxing competitions.



As the depression continued, he became a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps, contributing to the legacy of roads and bridges built as a result of this New Deal program of the Great Depression. At the age of eighteen he enlisted in the



A self-taught and brilliant engineer, he was selected for and attended a nuclear energy course taught by Albert Einstein. With one of the top 100 highest IQs in his basic training class, he was selected to attend sheet metal training at Ford Motor where he developed a friendship with Henry Ford, the founder of the automobile industry.



He manned the engines of the great U.S. Navy ships during



Lyle served faithfully on the U.S.S. MacWorth, U.S.S. Denabola, U.S.S. Staten Island, U.S.S. Glennon, U.S.S. Leary and his final duty was served on the U.S.S. Pawcatuck. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Lyle was stationed in Portland, Maine, where his duties included arming Navy ships with the ammunition they needed to go into battle. However, one of his greatest legacies was training young engine room recruits with the skills and professionalism that would carry them a lifetime.



After his retirement from the Navy, he settled in Portland, Maine, with his wife, Lorraine (Lenning) and his five children. Continuing his career in engineering at a variety of companies in the Greater Portland area and his legacy of mentoring and training young workers. He was a go-to refrigeration man for many of the Old Port restaurants.



He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, rooting them on in sports, never missing a game. He coached and umpired their sports teams. Delighting them with the creation of the "Hoobley-Doobley", a three-wheel vehicle created by merging a motorcycle and back-end of a car.



Lyle was predeceased by his son, Donald Whitson and is survived by his children, Robert Whitson, Sandra Gora, Kathleen Delcourt, Wanda Whitson; 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Lyle's life will be held September 14, at the West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Gorham, Maine, at 11 a.m.



Please visit



Memorial contributions may be made to



Veteran's Count.



Easter Seals Maine



Attn: Veteran's Count



125 Presumpscot St.



Portland, ME 04103







