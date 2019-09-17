Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy D. Donovan. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

PORTLAND - Lucy D. Donovan, 82, of Clifford St., passed away on Sept. 7, 2019 at Bay Square in Yarmouth after a longtime illness due to dementia. Lucy was born in Boston, Mass., on April 18, 1937, the daughter of Lincoln Jr. and Mary L. (Cunningham) Davis. She grew up on Peach's Point in Marblehead, Mass., living a happy childhood in what might be called an extended family compound. Lucy attended Shore Country Day School, Garrison Forest School, Garland Junior College and the Boston Museum School. Lucy would light up a room; she had a magical laugh, a great personality and extraordinary style and beauty. An accomplished potter and teacher, Lucy helped her students uncover many hidden talents. Lucy and her husband Henry were married in 1959. They first lived on Long Wharf in Boston while Henry attended college. They moved to Beverly for several years and then to North Andover for 15 years. In 1978, they moved to Portland and bought a camp in 1988 on Long Island in Casco Bay.In all her houses, Lucy made beautiful gardens, which were the subject of many house tours. On Long Island, she taught pottery at the community center and in her studio.She was predeceased by an infant son, Harry.She is survived by her husband, Henry of Portland; sons, Alfred of Delaware, Ohio and Lincoln of Falls Church, Va.; sister, Emily Lewis of Sherborn, Mass., brother, Lincoln Davis of Waldoboro; and many nieces, nephews; and friends who loved this extraordinary woman.Lucy's family greatly appreciated the care and love given to her by Rose Callan of Portland and the staff at Bay Square.A memorial service will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at a later date.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Lucy's online guest book.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Portland Public Library5 Monument SquarePortland, Maine 04101, orAnimal Refuge Leagueof Greater PortlandP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

