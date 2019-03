Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucius Manlius ("Manny") Sargent Jr.. View Sign

BATH - Beloved Secondary School Teacher Lucius Manlius ("Manny") Sargent, Jr. of Bathdied on Feb. 22, 2019. Manny Sargent was born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 21, 1922, the son of Lucius Manlius Sargent and Elizabeth Williams Sargent of Weston, Mass.. He attended the Meadowbrook School in Weston, Mass., and the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Mass., graduating in 1941. His Amherst College education was interrupted by service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He returned to Amherst after the war and received his BA degree in 1948. Manny married Joan Comly Harvey in 1946 and had four children with her: Peter Sargent (San Francisco, Calif.), Pamela Sargent (Plymouth, Mass.), Lucius Manlius Sargent III (Walpole, Mass.), and Amy Sargent Swank (Port Chester, N.Y.).After college, Manny and Joan settled in Wellesley, Mass. Mr. Sargent spent three years as a purchasing agent for a small paint manufacturing company and then nine years in the sales department of American Can Company. He had always enjoyed sports, encouraging his own children to participate, and coached hockey and baseball for youth teams. By 1960, because of the great pleasure he found in working with young people, he realized that his true calling was to be found in teaching. Manny decided to pursue a career in secondary school mathematics. He taught at several independent schools between 1960 and his retirement in 1988, chiefly at The Governor's Academy in Byfield, Mass., Noble & Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., and Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass., serving as Head of the Math department at each school. In 1968, Mr. Sargent took a year off from teaching to attend Bowdoin College, where he earned his MA degree in Mathematics. Manny spent the 1984-85 academic year teaching mathematics at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass.. Manny's teaching and coaching were renowned across the schools where he taught. In 1975, Mr. Sargent, by then divorced from Joan Harvey Sargent, married Mary Hallock Wells, a fellow educator and the joy of his life for all their days together. In doing so, Manny acquired four step-children: Matt Wells (Hailey, Idaho), Miriam Holley (Longmont, Colo.), Ann Hamilton (Littleton, Colo.), and Elizabeth Wells (Waldoboro). The Sargents lived in South Natick, Mass., until 1989, when they moved to Bath, drawn there by Mr. Sargent's life-long love affair with the coast of Maine.Although the hearty cruises of his younger days gave way to increasingly timid excursions in later years, most of Manny's summers were spent happily sailing Maine's waters. During the summer of 1981, he and Mary served as co-directors of Hog Island Audubon Camp in Muscongus Bay, and for a number of summers his sloop was moored in the Hog Island narrows.After he moved to Bath, Manny continued teaching, tutoring, and coaching. He coached sailing at Bowdoin College for several seasons. He was a long time Bowdoin track official. Manny also became a fixture at the Bailey Evening School, were he volunteered to teach algebra and other mathematics courses. Every Wednesday, for more than a decade, he provided milk and groceries for the homeless at the Tedford Shelter in Brunswick. Over the years Manny developed strong friendships with many of his neighbors in Bath, ranging from age five to 95. The extent of his area network was on display during a recent 95th birthday, which was attended by family and friends from near and far. Manny's zest for life left its mark on many of his friends; he has been an inspiration to us all for how to live one's life. Fully. Manny is survived by eight children and step children; 11 grandchildren and step grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Services will be private.Gifts in Mr. Sargent'sname may be sent to:Bath Area Food BankP.O. Box 65Bath, ME, 04530







BATH - Beloved Secondary School Teacher Lucius Manlius ("Manny") Sargent, Jr. of Bathdied on Feb. 22, 2019. Manny Sargent was born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 21, 1922, the son of Lucius Manlius Sargent and Elizabeth Williams Sargent of Weston, Mass.. He attended the Meadowbrook School in Weston, Mass., and the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Mass., graduating in 1941. His Amherst College education was interrupted by service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He returned to Amherst after the war and received his BA degree in 1948. Manny married Joan Comly Harvey in 1946 and had four children with her: Peter Sargent (San Francisco, Calif.), Pamela Sargent (Plymouth, Mass.), Lucius Manlius Sargent III (Walpole, Mass.), and Amy Sargent Swank (Port Chester, N.Y.).After college, Manny and Joan settled in Wellesley, Mass. Mr. Sargent spent three years as a purchasing agent for a small paint manufacturing company and then nine years in the sales department of American Can Company. He had always enjoyed sports, encouraging his own children to participate, and coached hockey and baseball for youth teams. By 1960, because of the great pleasure he found in working with young people, he realized that his true calling was to be found in teaching. Manny decided to pursue a career in secondary school mathematics. He taught at several independent schools between 1960 and his retirement in 1988, chiefly at The Governor's Academy in Byfield, Mass., Noble & Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., and Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass., serving as Head of the Math department at each school. In 1968, Mr. Sargent took a year off from teaching to attend Bowdoin College, where he earned his MA degree in Mathematics. Manny spent the 1984-85 academic year teaching mathematics at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass.. Manny's teaching and coaching were renowned across the schools where he taught. In 1975, Mr. Sargent, by then divorced from Joan Harvey Sargent, married Mary Hallock Wells, a fellow educator and the joy of his life for all their days together. In doing so, Manny acquired four step-children: Matt Wells (Hailey, Idaho), Miriam Holley (Longmont, Colo.), Ann Hamilton (Littleton, Colo.), and Elizabeth Wells (Waldoboro). The Sargents lived in South Natick, Mass., until 1989, when they moved to Bath, drawn there by Mr. Sargent's life-long love affair with the coast of Maine.Although the hearty cruises of his younger days gave way to increasingly timid excursions in later years, most of Manny's summers were spent happily sailing Maine's waters. During the summer of 1981, he and Mary served as co-directors of Hog Island Audubon Camp in Muscongus Bay, and for a number of summers his sloop was moored in the Hog Island narrows.After he moved to Bath, Manny continued teaching, tutoring, and coaching. He coached sailing at Bowdoin College for several seasons. He was a long time Bowdoin track official. Manny also became a fixture at the Bailey Evening School, were he volunteered to teach algebra and other mathematics courses. Every Wednesday, for more than a decade, he provided milk and groceries for the homeless at the Tedford Shelter in Brunswick. Over the years Manny developed strong friendships with many of his neighbors in Bath, ranging from age five to 95. The extent of his area network was on display during a recent 95th birthday, which was attended by family and friends from near and far. Manny's zest for life left its mark on many of his friends; he has been an inspiration to us all for how to live one's life. Fully. Manny is survived by eight children and step children; 11 grandchildren and step grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Services will be private.Gifts in Mr. Sargent'sname may be sent to:Bath Area Food BankP.O. Box 65Bath, ME, 04530 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com