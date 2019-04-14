Obituary Guest Book View Sign

POWNAL - Lucien L. Dumont, Jr. passed at his Florida home in Sebastian, Fla. on April 6, 2019 at the age of 77. The son of Phyllis A. Perry Dumont and Lucien Dumont, Sr., he was born in Portland on Nov. 17, 1941. Lou was predeceased by his mother, father, and Richard his brother.Lou was raised in South Portland, attending the South Portland school system, graduating from South Portland High School in 1960 and from Maine Maritime Academy in 1964. Lucien L. and Judith I. Loisel were married at St. Pius church in Portland on Feb. 5, 1966.Lou's career was an interesting and productive one working in the maritime industry. His experiences included Chief Engineer of oil tankers, their construction (including super tankers), Port Engineer, and Maintenance Supervisor with Transocean Drilling (overseeing one of the first offshore drilling vessels) before his retirement at the age of 72. His life was a collection of experiences with others and years of travel around the world. Judy, and his daughters, Colleen and Colette, traveled together with Lou over these years living in Taiwan and Japan, where Lucien supervised the construction of super tankers, was memorable. Lou enjoyed playing golf, maintaining a vegetable garden, and home renovation in his youth. The large country kitchen at the farmhouse is a souvenir of this time. Later, Lucien loved the company of friends and fishing at Little Sebago Lake. He also committed to Catholicism and became a parishioner of Sacred Heart.Lou was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his family and daughters, both nurses. He loved animals, especially our family dogs and became attached to our beloved shih tzus, adopted as puppies, feeding them endless treats and enjoying walks. Lou also had a soft spot for the children at an orphanage in Bulgaria, where he volunteered.Lou felt pride and love for his grandchildren. Papa is so proud of Ella Claire Dumont Walsh, our first-born, who graduated from PEA, lived in China, and studies at UVM. Lucien loved seeing our handsome grandson, Henri Elliott Dumont Walsh, play football over the years, talk sports, and contemplate the success of the Patriots, his beloved team. Papa had a close connection to "Baby Cakes," Audrey Hamlin Dumont Walsh, texting daily, trading stories, and having fun at the lake and Fenway Park seeing his Red Sox. He found his teasing match in our littlest sprite, Reese Avery Dumont McManus, who fostered that spark, love, and sparkle in Papa. Our grandchildren are all Lou's pride. Lou's time at Maine Maritime Academy was remarkable. He reminisced often with friends. Nicknames were his specialty and teasing was his hobby. These were moments that gave Lou a lot of joy.Lucien is survived by his wife, Judith, of 53 years; daughters Colleen and her spouse Michael, Colette and her partner Darius; four grandchildren; seven nieces, Michele Diamond, Jennifer Fugelstad, Alison McCleaf, Teri Leasure, Denise Connick, Karen Bowker, and Diane Provencher; as well as many cousins, extended family and dear friends.Predeceased is our nephew, Scott Bowker, who passed away at a tender age, our beloved son-in-law, James Walsh, who died in China at the age of 44 while on business; he is sorely missed and will remain in our hearts forever. The family invites family and friends to a Celebration of Life Visitation on April 16, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, ME 04096 207-846-4011. Words of Remembrance will be spoken at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 17. at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St, Yarmouth. Committal Services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations:Maine Maritime AcademyDevelopment Office1 Pleasant St.Castine, ME 04420 or:Your local SPCA or:Disabled American VeteransPO Box 14301Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 www.DAV.org







1 Mayberry Ln

Yarmouth , ME 04096

