|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucien Boutin.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Margaret Catholic Church
|
Service
Following Services
View Map
BIDDEFORD - Lucien Boutin (Joseph Jean-Marie Lucien Boutin), 90, died Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Jacqueline Awugah.
Born in Lac Megantic, Quebec on May 15, 1929 to Theophile and Rose Alma Raymond Boutin, he married his wife of nearly 40 years, Madeleine (Bolduc) Boutin on July 7, 1956, and together they raised seven children.
Lucien grew up on the family farm in Lac Megantic before moving to Maine to find work in his late teens. He first worked in a logging camp in northern Maine before following his father to Portland to work in the trucking industry. He worked several years for Hemingway Freight as a truck driver, and then spent nearly 25 years representing union workers all over Maine as a business agent, secretary/treasurer and eventually as president of Teamsters Union Local 340. After leaving Local 340, Lucien worked for the New England Teamsters Joint Council, conducting meetings in an 18 wheel truck retrofitted with an office. Throughout his career, he lived in Portland and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. After retiring from the Teamsters in 1983, he moved to Tampa, Fla. and lived there until 2017. He returned to Maine in 2017, living in Saco until his recent move to Biddeford.
Lucien was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine; daughter, Dolores; one brother, and four sisters.
He is survived by six children, David Boutin and wife, Janet, Jacqueline Awugah, Gisele Underkofler and husband, John, Daniel Boutin and wife, Pam, Norman Boutin and wife, Sandra, and Roger Boutin and wife, Kerri; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A devoted husband, father and friend, he was known for his servant's heart, always willing to help others. Whether you were playing cards with him or listening to a story from "the old days", his sharp mind, quick wit and easy smile made him a joy to be around.
The family would like to express its deep gratitude to Beacon Hospice and to Kathy Ramsey, who made it possible to bring Dad home for his final days.
A viewing and visitation with family will be held at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Old Orchard Beach, immediately followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|