Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucien Boutin. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Margaret Catholic Church Old Orchard Beach , ME View Map Service Following Services Calvary Cemetery South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Lucien Boutin (Joseph Jean-Marie Lucien Boutin), 90, died Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Jacqueline Awugah.



Born in Lac Megantic, Quebec on May 15, 1929 to Theophile and Rose Alma Raymond Boutin, he married his wife of nearly 40 years, Madeleine (Bolduc) Boutin on July 7, 1956, and together they raised seven children.



Lucien grew up on the family farm in Lac Megantic before moving to Maine to find work in his late teens. He first worked in a logging camp in northern Maine before following his father to Portland to work in the trucking industry. He worked several years for Hemingway Freight as a truck driver, and then spent nearly 25 years representing union workers all over Maine as a business agent, secretary/treasurer and eventually as president of Teamsters Union Local 340. After leaving Local 340, Lucien worked for the New England Teamsters Joint Council, conducting meetings in an 18 wheel truck retrofitted with an office. Throughout his career, he lived in Portland and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. After retiring from the Teamsters in 1983, he moved to Tampa, Fla. and lived there until 2017. He returned to Maine in 2017, living in Saco until his recent move to Biddeford.



Lucien was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine; daughter, Dolores; one brother, and four sisters.



He is survived by six children, David Boutin and wife, Janet, Jacqueline Awugah, Gisele Underkofler and husband, John, Daniel Boutin and wife, Pam, Norman Boutin and wife, Sandra, and Roger Boutin and wife, Kerri; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



A devoted husband, father and friend, he was known for his servant's heart, always willing to help others. Whether you were playing cards with him or listening to a story from "the old days", his sharp mind, quick wit and easy smile made him a joy to be around.



The family would like to express its deep gratitude to Beacon Hospice and to Kathy Ramsey, who made it possible to bring Dad home for his final days.



A viewing and visitation with family will be held at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Old Orchard Beach, immediately followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To leave online condolences for the family please visit







BIDDEFORD - Lucien Boutin (Joseph Jean-Marie Lucien Boutin), 90, died Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Jacqueline Awugah.Born in Lac Megantic, Quebec on May 15, 1929 to Theophile and Rose Alma Raymond Boutin, he married his wife of nearly 40 years, Madeleine (Bolduc) Boutin on July 7, 1956, and together they raised seven children.Lucien grew up on the family farm in Lac Megantic before moving to Maine to find work in his late teens. He first worked in a logging camp in northern Maine before following his father to Portland to work in the trucking industry. He worked several years for Hemingway Freight as a truck driver, and then spent nearly 25 years representing union workers all over Maine as a business agent, secretary/treasurer and eventually as president of Teamsters Union Local 340. After leaving Local 340, Lucien worked for the New England Teamsters Joint Council, conducting meetings in an 18 wheel truck retrofitted with an office. Throughout his career, he lived in Portland and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. After retiring from the Teamsters in 1983, he moved to Tampa, Fla. and lived there until 2017. He returned to Maine in 2017, living in Saco until his recent move to Biddeford.Lucien was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine; daughter, Dolores; one brother, and four sisters.He is survived by six children, David Boutin and wife, Janet, Jacqueline Awugah, Gisele Underkofler and husband, John, Daniel Boutin and wife, Pam, Norman Boutin and wife, Sandra, and Roger Boutin and wife, Kerri; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.A devoted husband, father and friend, he was known for his servant's heart, always willing to help others. Whether you were playing cards with him or listening to a story from "the old days", his sharp mind, quick wit and easy smile made him a joy to be around.The family would like to express its deep gratitude to Beacon Hospice and to Kathy Ramsey, who made it possible to bring Dad home for his final days.A viewing and visitation with family will be held at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Old Orchard Beach, immediately followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com