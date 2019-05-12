Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucie Haggett. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Lucie Haggett, born on March 2, 1934, died on May 5, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Lucie was the daughter of the late Cerenus and Emelia Philippon of Brunswick and sister to the late Cecile Thomas of Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Haggett of Bath; her four brothers and their spouses, Dominic and Patti Philippon of Harrison, Ark., Larry and Bonnie Philippon of Prescott, Ariz., Lucien and Claudette Philippon of Milford, Mass., and George and Margaret Philippon of Goodyear, Ariz. Lucie is also survived by her three children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Lynn Haggett of Johnston, Iowa, Jane and Dave Paladino of Batavia, N.Y., and Julie and Thomas Conley of Burlington, Mass. Lucie was the proud grandmother of six: Charles, Benton, Danny, Robert, Grayson, and Sarah.



Lucie received her elementary and secondary education in the Brunswick School District. Upon graduation, she worked at Bowdoin College under the tutelage of Dr. Dan Hanley. With the doctor's recommendation and support, Lucie applied and was accepted in the school of nursing program at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She graduated class president in 1957 as a registered nurse.



In 1960, she married Robert Haggett. Lucie's first nursing assignment was at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. When her husband was drafted in the Army and got an assignment to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Lucie joined him in Tombstone to reside, then found nursing employment at a small hospital in Benson, Ariz. Robert was transferred to Heidelberg, Germany, in 1961, and, again, Lucie joined him to be assigned as a civilian nurse in a military hospital. She treated her patients with top notch skill and abundant kindness.



When Lucie and Bob returned stateside, they moved to Rumford, Maine, where they started a family. Her love and attention turned solely into raising her children for the next 14 years.



Following a short stay in Cincinnati, the family moved to Two Rivers, Wis., where they spent 10 years. Lucie was employed by a psychiatric hospital in Manitowoc and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin where she was awarded a B.S. degree in nursing.



The family moved once again to New Hartford, N.Y. Approaching the age of 50, Lucie received her master's degree in professional studies at the New School of Social Research in Rome, N.Y. Lucie was employed at the Genesee Nursing Home where she became the director of nursing, and was ultimately promoted to administrator for the Lutheran Homes in Clinton, N.Y., a job she held until her retirement in 1999.



Lucie and Bob retired to Biddeford, Maine, where they resided in a home along the Saco River. She was passionate about living on the water and worked hard to provide the magnificent view for her retirement years. Lucie continued to enjoy travel and activities like tennis, swimming, playing Bridge, walking, cross-country skiing, and going to the beach. She loved to entertain, always welcoming family and friends to visit. She was an excellent cook, but her true passion was putting a smile on the faces of those at her table. Lucie was dedicated, kind, nurturing, generous, and so very loving. She was loved by many and will be missed.



The family is planning for a ceremony and celebration of Lucie's life later this year. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support her passion for medicine and love of her children and grandchildren at:







(800) 873-6983



A specific Memorial Fund has been set up in Lucie's name and the unique number of her fund is: 11631688.







BIDDEFORD - Lucie Haggett, born on March 2, 1934, died on May 5, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Lucie was the daughter of the late Cerenus and Emelia Philippon of Brunswick and sister to the late Cecile Thomas of Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Haggett of Bath; her four brothers and their spouses, Dominic and Patti Philippon of Harrison, Ark., Larry and Bonnie Philippon of Prescott, Ariz., Lucien and Claudette Philippon of Milford, Mass., and George and Margaret Philippon of Goodyear, Ariz. Lucie is also survived by her three children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Lynn Haggett of Johnston, Iowa, Jane and Dave Paladino of Batavia, N.Y., and Julie and Thomas Conley of Burlington, Mass. Lucie was the proud grandmother of six: Charles, Benton, Danny, Robert, Grayson, and Sarah.Lucie received her elementary and secondary education in the Brunswick School District. Upon graduation, she worked at Bowdoin College under the tutelage of Dr. Dan Hanley. With the doctor's recommendation and support, Lucie applied and was accepted in the school of nursing program at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She graduated class president in 1957 as a registered nurse.In 1960, she married Robert Haggett. Lucie's first nursing assignment was at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. When her husband was drafted in the Army and got an assignment to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Lucie joined him in Tombstone to reside, then found nursing employment at a small hospital in Benson, Ariz. Robert was transferred to Heidelberg, Germany, in 1961, and, again, Lucie joined him to be assigned as a civilian nurse in a military hospital. She treated her patients with top notch skill and abundant kindness.When Lucie and Bob returned stateside, they moved to Rumford, Maine, where they started a family. Her love and attention turned solely into raising her children for the next 14 years.Following a short stay in Cincinnati, the family moved to Two Rivers, Wis., where they spent 10 years. Lucie was employed by a psychiatric hospital in Manitowoc and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin where she was awarded a B.S. degree in nursing.The family moved once again to New Hartford, N.Y. Approaching the age of 50, Lucie received her master's degree in professional studies at the New School of Social Research in Rome, N.Y. Lucie was employed at the Genesee Nursing Home where she became the director of nursing, and was ultimately promoted to administrator for the Lutheran Homes in Clinton, N.Y., a job she held until her retirement in 1999.Lucie and Bob retired to Biddeford, Maine, where they resided in a home along the Saco River. She was passionate about living on the water and worked hard to provide the magnificent view for her retirement years. Lucie continued to enjoy travel and activities like tennis, swimming, playing Bridge, walking, cross-country skiing, and going to the beach. She loved to entertain, always welcoming family and friends to visit. She was an excellent cook, but her true passion was putting a smile on the faces of those at her table. Lucie was dedicated, kind, nurturing, generous, and so very loving. She was loved by many and will be missed.The family is planning for a ceremony and celebration of Lucie's life later this year. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support her passion for medicine and love of her children and grandchildren at:(800) 873-6983A specific Memorial Fund has been set up in Lucie's name and the unique number of her fund is: 11631688. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.