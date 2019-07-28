|
BRIDGTON - Louise Monahan McDonald, 86, of Bridgton, passed peacefully at Bridgton Hospital on the evening of July 17, 2019. She was born to Alvine and Joe Monahan in Sanford on June 27, 1933. Louise graduated Sanford High School in 1951 and went on to complete the nurses' training program at Mercy Hospital in 1953, whereupon she received her Registered Nurse license. Louise was a dedicated and valued OR nurse at Mercy and continued at Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates in South Portland. A devoted mother, grandmother, friend and highly skilled caregiver, Louise remained, until the very moment of her passing, a feisty and vocal opponent of any policies that threatened the health and well-being of all those in dire need of human services and assistance worldwide.
Louise was predeceased by her former husband, James, and survived by her five children, James McDonald Jr. and wife, Laurie, Michael McDonald, Julie McDonald, Kevin McDonald and wife, Barbara, and Stephen McDonald; six grandchildren, Amy, Mike, Brian, Katelynn, Brogan, and Colin; five great grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Carol Noonan. Her favorite poet typifies her departure and our farewell:
"...And you, my [mother], there on that sad height,
Curse and bless me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light…"
(Dylan Thomas, 1944)
Louise's family welcomes all to a celebration of life at her son, Michael's, home in Bridgton at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
In memory of Louise, there will be a non-funeral mass honoring her at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Portland, Maine, at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name may be made to .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 28, 2019
