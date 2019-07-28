Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Monahan McDonald. View Sign Service Information Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service 8 Elm Street Bridgton , ME 04009 (207)-647-5502 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Michael's, home in Bridgton Service 12:15 PM non-funeral mass The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Portland , ME View Map Obituary

BRIDGTON - Louise Monahan McDonald, 86, of Bridgton, passed peacefully at Bridgton Hospital on the evening of July 17, 2019. She was born to Alvine and Joe Monahan in Sanford on June 27, 1933. Louise graduated Sanford High School in 1951 and went on to complete the nurses' training program at Mercy Hospital in 1953, whereupon she received her Registered Nurse license. Louise was a dedicated and valued OR nurse at Mercy and continued at Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates in South Portland. A devoted mother, grandmother, friend and highly skilled caregiver, Louise remained, until the very moment of her passing, a feisty and vocal opponent of any policies that threatened the health and well-being of all those in dire need of human services and assistance worldwide.



Louise was predeceased by her former husband, James, and survived by her five children, James McDonald Jr. and wife, Laurie, Michael McDonald, Julie McDonald, Kevin McDonald and wife, Barbara, and Stephen McDonald; six grandchildren, Amy, Mike, Brian, Katelynn, Brogan, and Colin; five great grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Carol Noonan. Her favorite poet typifies her departure and our farewell:



"...And you, my [mother], there on that sad height,



Curse and bless me now with your fierce tears, I pray.



Do not go gentle into that good night.



Rage, rage against the dying of the light…"



(Dylan Thomas, 1944)



Louise's family welcomes all to a celebration of life at her son, Michael's, home in Bridgton at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.



In memory of Louise, there will be a non-funeral mass honoring her at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Portland, Maine, at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.



Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with her family at



In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name may be made to .







BRIDGTON - Louise Monahan McDonald, 86, of Bridgton, passed peacefully at Bridgton Hospital on the evening of July 17, 2019. She was born to Alvine and Joe Monahan in Sanford on June 27, 1933. Louise graduated Sanford High School in 1951 and went on to complete the nurses' training program at Mercy Hospital in 1953, whereupon she received her Registered Nurse license. Louise was a dedicated and valued OR nurse at Mercy and continued at Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates in South Portland. A devoted mother, grandmother, friend and highly skilled caregiver, Louise remained, until the very moment of her passing, a feisty and vocal opponent of any policies that threatened the health and well-being of all those in dire need of human services and assistance worldwide.Louise was predeceased by her former husband, James, and survived by her five children, James McDonald Jr. and wife, Laurie, Michael McDonald, Julie McDonald, Kevin McDonald and wife, Barbara, and Stephen McDonald; six grandchildren, Amy, Mike, Brian, Katelynn, Brogan, and Colin; five great grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Carol Noonan. Her favorite poet typifies her departure and our farewell:"...And you, my [mother], there on that sad height,Curse and bless me now with your fierce tears, I pray.Do not go gentle into that good night.Rage, rage against the dying of the light…"(Dylan Thomas, 1944)Louise's family welcomes all to a celebration of life at her son, Michael's, home in Bridgton at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.In memory of Louise, there will be a non-funeral mass honoring her at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Portland, Maine, at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name may be made to . Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.