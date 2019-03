Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Lemieux Spencer. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Louise Lemieux Spencer, 84, of Westbrook, Maine, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House on Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She battled many health challenges over the years, always with her beautiful smile.Growing up in Westbrook, Louise was one of eight Lemieux children. She worked at Vallee's Drug store behind the soda fountain to put herself through school at Westbrook Junior College. In 1956, she met the love of her life, Charles Spencer, and was married. They spent 60 years together; Charles predeceased her in January 2018. After having two children, Curtis and Allyson, she returned to the University of Maine to complete her degree and became a French teacher for 25 years, first at Greely and then at Westbrook Middle School.Louise loved to cook and entertain family and friends, both in Maine and in their winter home in Venice, Fla., over the last 20 years. Louise enjoyed her family and friends; always up for entertaining. Not a holiday went by without a party. She loved to dance with her favorite partner, Charlie, her beloved husband.During retirement, Louise took up golf, played Rummy, and was on a championship Bocci ball team. They reconnected with other snowbird friends from Westbrook and made many new friends in the community in Venice. The winters were enjoyed in Florida, but she loved coming back home to Maine every summer to catch up with her friends at Sebago Lake Basin. The highlight of her recent summers was spending time with her sister, Bernadette, who also summers in Maine. There was always a lot of laughter and fun when they were together.For the last year, she lived at the Gorham House and once again, enjoyed a new circle of friends, as well as, reconnecting with hometown friends.Louise was so proud of her two children, four grandchildren, and now two great-grandchildren. She was always eager and curious to know what adventures they were up to. Louise was loved and will be missed by so many.Louise is survived by her son, Curtis Spencer and his wife, Kimberly Johnson Spencer, of Wayne, Maine; her daughter, Allyson Spencer Cotton and her husband, Russell Learned, of Lyme, Conn.; her four grandchildren, Christina Spencer of South Portland, Maine, Casey Spencer of Carrabasset, Maine, Melissa Cotton Hunter and her husband, Patrick Hunter, of New Orleans, La., Elyza Learned of Lyme, Conn.; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Hunter and Cotton Hunter of New Orleans. Louise is also survived by her sister, Bernadette Wahle of Palo Alto, Calif.A celebration of life ceremony is planned for June 1, 2019, at 11:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater Street Westbrook, Maine, with a reception to follow, location to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Chapels, 35 Church Street, Westbrook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to: P.O. Box 1000Memphis, TN 38148







