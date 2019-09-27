Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Johnson. View Sign Service Information Allen Funeral Home 3270 Franklin Ave. Millbrook , NY 12545 (845)-677-9611 Graveside service 11:00 AM Clove Cemetery Poughquag , NY View Map Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Louise Johnson Middlemiss, beloved mother and grandmother living in Old Orchard Beach, died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019.



Louise left her career as a nurse to raise her family in Millbrook, N.Y. Louise had a passion for learning and writing about Native American history and was a proud founding supporter of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. She loved to take walks, exploring all parts of Southern Maine, and traveled cross-country numerous times. Throughout her life, Louise was an avid sports fan, cheering on her sons, grandsons, and favorite professional teams.



Louise's kindness and compassion was evident in her support of many organizations and charities. She gloried in her children's and grandchildren's work and lives. The twinkle in her eye will be remembered and missed by all.



Louise was preceded in death by her husband, George Hall Middlemiss, Sr.; her parents Thomas Arthur Johnson, Sr. and Helen Calhoun Johnson; brother Thomas Arthur Johnson, Jr; and dearly missed eldest son, George Hall Middlemiss, Jr. Louise is survived by her children, Wendy Middlemiss (Charles Kurtz) of Texas and Arthur Dewitt Middlemiss (Bonnie Sard) of New York; and grandsons William Dewitt Middlemiss-Kurtz, Harry Middlemiss and Benjamin Middlemiss.



A graveside service will be held at Clove Cemetery in Poughquag, N.Y., at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.



In lieu of flowers,



donations to the:



Smithsonian National



Museum of the American Indian honoring Louise Middlemiss may be made at:







