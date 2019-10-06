Louise Braun

Service Information
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME
04043
(207)-985-2752
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church
30 Portland Road
Kennebunk, ME
Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Louise Braun, 93 , a resident of Saco, formerly of Kennebunk, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Landing at Saco Bay after a brief illness.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Louise's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, donations in Louise's memory can be made to:

Beacon Hospice

54 Atlantic Place

South Portland, ME 04106

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
