CHANDLER, Ariz. - Louann Alice Groves, 65, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 after a short stay in Hospice Care. She was born Jan. 16, 1954, daughter of Lewis and Donna (Thompson) Groves. Louann was a 1972 graduate of Westbrook High School. She enjoyed being involved in the music and theater programs.
She spent 35 years working as an employee benefits specialist. Her career began in 1973 at UNUM and continued when she relocated to Southern California in 1985. She returned to Maine in 2001 after the passing of her dad.
Louann was predeceased by her father, Lewis Groves.
She is survived by her mother, Donna; her brothers, Jeff and Gary, her sister-in-law, Laura; and many cousins and a niece.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 11 a.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery (Section 18, Lot 15) in Westbrook.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 19, 2019