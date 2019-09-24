WINDHAM - Lorraine Mary (Doiron) Demmons, 89, died Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at home. She was born August 10, 1930, in Portland, a daughter of Albert and Sylvia (DeGruchy) Doiron. Lorraine grew up in Windham and was a 1948 graduate of Windham High School. She enjoyed a career as an administrative assistant for both Unum and Travelers insurance. She loved to dance, travel, and boating with her husband Bob. She'll always be remembered for her laugh and smile. In addition to her parents Lorraine was predeceased by her son, David Demmons; and sister, Marie Zbinden. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert E. Demmons; daughter, Sharron Hilton and her husband Weston of Florida; sister, Irene Mulkern of Gorham; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To express condolences or to participate in Lorraine's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019