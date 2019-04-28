Lorraine M. (Duca) Enos

Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service
71 Maple St
Cornish, ME
04020
(207)-625-3221
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Town Club
6 Washington St. - 4th Floor
Sanford., ME
Obituary

PARSONSFIELD - Lorraine M. (Duca) Enos, 73, (formerly of Parsonsfield) passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home in Sanford.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Stephen A. Enos; grandson Robert Richardson III; parents Henry and Doris (Dooks) Duca; sister Lavinia (Duca) Manning and brother William Duca, Sr.

She is survived by her four daughters: Lorene (Enos) Lemieux of Acton, Patti (Enos) and husband Robert Richardson, Jr. of Limerick, Deborah (Enos) Yandow and partner Jon Mongeon of Essex Junction, Vt. and Suzanne (Enos) Alexis of Farmington; her grandchildren; Paul and wife Sarah (Stearns) Enos; Heather (Enos) and husband Michael Iosua; Victoria Richardson; Bradley Yandow; Kylie Mongeon; Rubyanne Alexis; six great-grandchildren; four nephews, one niece; and her lifelong friend, Roberta (Wood) Bailey.

In her honor, a celebration of life luncheon will be held Sunday, May 5, 12-3 p.m. at The Town Club, 6 Washington St. - 4th Floor, Sanford.

See the full obituary at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
