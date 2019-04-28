PARSONSFIELD - Lorraine M. (Duca) Enos, 73, (formerly of Parsonsfield) passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home in Sanford.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Stephen A. Enos; grandson Robert Richardson III; parents Henry and Doris (Dooks) Duca; sister Lavinia (Duca) Manning and brother William Duca, Sr.
She is survived by her four daughters: Lorene (Enos) Lemieux of Acton, Patti (Enos) and husband Robert Richardson, Jr. of Limerick, Deborah (Enos) Yandow and partner Jon Mongeon of Essex Junction, Vt. and Suzanne (Enos) Alexis of Farmington; her grandchildren; Paul and wife Sarah (Stearns) Enos; Heather (Enos) and husband Michael Iosua; Victoria Richardson; Bradley Yandow; Kylie Mongeon; Rubyanne Alexis; six great-grandchildren; four nephews, one niece; and her lifelong friend, Roberta (Wood) Bailey.
In her honor, a celebration of life luncheon will be held Sunday, May 5, 12-3 p.m. at The Town Club, 6 Washington St. - 4th Floor, Sanford.
