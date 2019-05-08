SOUTH CASCO - Lorraine L. Thorpe, 92, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was born at the family farm on Raymond Cape in Raymond on Oct. 13, 1926, the elder daughter of Wesley and Hazel Jack Lombard. Lorraine attended Raymond Elementary School and Casco High School. For 52 years she was employed seasonally by Migis Lodge in South Casco as hostess and dining room manager. In the off-season she worked at Sebago Moc in Bridgton and as a security guard at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Lorraine was an active volunteer all her adult life, serving two terms on the Casco School Board, the local Meals on Wheels program and also at the Raymond Village Library. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest, in 2001; and siblings, Lawrence Lombard and Theresa Lombard Hunt. Surviving are her son, Richard of South Casco, who as her devoted caregiver enabled her to remain in her own home; daughters, Barbara Thorpe of Bradenton, Fla., and Mary Peterson of Sweet Home, Ore. At her request there will be no services. Burial will be private at Murch Cemetery in South Casco. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions in her memory may be made to:
Camp Sunshine
35 Arcadia Road
Casco, ME 04015 or to
Casco Rescue
635 Meadow Road
Casco, ME 04015
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019