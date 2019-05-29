Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Obituary





Lorraine married Carl Bergstrom on Oct. 7, 1950, and they were happily married for 62 years until his passing in 2013. After summering and living on Cape Cod for many years, Lorraine and Carl moved to Kennebunk, Maine, in 2011.



Lorraine was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was extremely devoted to her family and did everything to make their lives happy and fulfilled. More than anything, she enjoyed time spent with her daughters and their families. She was known for her positive attitude, radiant smile, and kindness.



Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl F. Bergstrom; and daughter, Donna Bergstrom Hutchinson. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Bergstrom Rose and her husband, Robert, of Kennebunk and Deborah Bergstrom Holland and her husband, Daniel, of Boston; grandchildren, Robert P. Rose, Michael B. Rose, John E. Rose, Daniel E. Holland IV and his wife, Erin, Ryan C. Holland and his wife, Danielle, Sarah H. DiLuzio and her husband, Derek, Peter M. Holland, Matthew S. Hutchinson, and Mark T. Hutchinson; son-in-law, Kevin Hutchinson and his wife, Laura; and five great-grandchildren with a sixth expected soon.



A private family service will be held at a later date, please keep Lorraine in your thoughts and prayers.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lorraine's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.



Memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to Christ Church



P.O. Box 87



Kennebunk, ME 04043







