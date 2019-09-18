Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine G. Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 (207)-459-7110 Obituary

SANFORD - Lorraine G. Mitchell, 85, of Sanford, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sept. 15, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



Lorraine was born on Feb. 16, 1934 to Emile Morin and Laura (LeClerc) Morin in Sanford.



She was married to Robert A. Mitchell for 51 years and made their home in the High Pine area of Wells; raising five children, Bonnie-Jean Helen McCall and husband Raymond of Sanford; Robert J. Mitchell and wife Cindy of Wells; Polly-Ann Laura Murphy and husband Richard of California; Wendy Marie Frost and husband Steven of Hollis; and Debra Ann Fenderson and husband Keith of Wells. Lorraine also has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that she loved to be with.



Lorraine owned and ran the Firehouse Pub in High Pine Wells. After selling the Pub, she retired and moved back to Sanford. Lorraine was employed with Sanford Institute for Savings for many years in the accounting department and she also was a tax preparer for H&R Block for a few years. In her free time, she joined a bowling league, where she was both a competitive and enthusiastic bowler who held the title of top bowler for several years. Lorraine also loved to knit blankets, mittens, hats and give to many charitable organizations.



Lorraine loved dancing, especially the jitterbug. She took pride in her vegetable garden and loved to play horse shoes. In general, she just loved to laugh in every aspect of life.



There will be a private celebration of life for family only.



To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit



The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.



Lorraine loved her dog Zuzu therefore, in lieu of flowers, please feel free



to donate to your local



animal shelter







